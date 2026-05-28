Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson Out Indefinitely After Finger Injury

On the cusp of their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999, the New York Knicks are prepping hard to seize an opportunity to bring a championship to the city. Following a 4-0 sweep over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Conference Finals, they are hoping the momentum will carry over for whichever team they face next.

Sadly, any further endeavors will likely have to be without their backup big man, Mitchell Robinson. According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, the 7’0″ center broke his right pinky finger earlier this week, and there is no official timetable for his return. At this time, it is unclear how Robinson suffered the injury, but it comes at a critical stretch for the Knicks, who are four wins away from their third NBA championship (titles in 1970 and ’73).

Recovery times for this injury vary depending on the type of treatment needed. On the low end, Robinson could return as soon as nine days, but the timeline jumps to 30+ days if surgery is required. That’s why we can expect further testing over the next few days and weeks to determine the severity, type, and precise location of this pinkie fracture. Until the Knicks know more, we’re unlikely to get a concrete recovery timetable.

Robinson, 28, has been a key player in the Knicks’ frontcourt, using his size, length, and athleticism to block shots and control the boards. In 60 games this season, he averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 72.3% shooting from the field. In 2025-26, he finished eighth in the Sixth Man of the Year voting, mostly for his efforts on defense, where the Knicks ranked seventh in the NBA (113.3).

There were no signs of trouble for Robinson in the close-out game last Thursday, when he finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, zero assists, one steal, and zero blocks per game on 66.7% shooting from the field. That’s why leading theories suggest he was injured during practice, much like Kevin Durant was when he went into the first-round series against the Lakers.

His absence leaves the Knicks vulnerable in the frontcourt, and it’s the one area that they can’t afford any setbacks. Against either Victor Wembanyama or Chet Holmgren, the Knicks will have to deal with size and physicality in the Finals. Having Robinson out there to block shots and patrol the paint would have provided a nice boost, but they will have to find ways to adjust.

Ultimately, with options limited in the frontcourt, we can expect a heavier workload for Karl-Anthony Towns, who is now their only hope for controlling the paint. We can also expect more small-ball in the series, with players such as Josh Hart or OG Anunoby possibly seeing some time at center. How well the Knicks respond will tell us a lot about the battles to come, but clearly, they have the talent, experience, and leadership to keep up against any team in the West.

What happens next is entirely up to the Knicks, but only a fool would count them out after losing Mitchell Robinson. For a team that has overcome adversity plenty of times before, they know how to respond, and they won’t get rattled over losing one of their own.