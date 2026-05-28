Nets Linked To Austin Reaves As Potential Co-Star For Michael Porter Jr.

Austin Reaves could join Brooklyn Nets in major offseason move.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) shoots a foul shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With as much as $48 million in cap space this summer, the Brooklyn Nets have more flexibility than any team to make adjustments and improve the roster as they see fit. It’s anyone’s guess what they might have planned, but a pursuit of star shooting guard Austin Reaves is reportedly not off the table.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, the Nets have emerged as a potential suitor for Reaves, should he decide to part ways with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer. The 27-year-old sharpshooter is up for a massive payday, and the Nets are one of the teams best-equipped to meet his demands.

“One potential bidder to watch this summer, sources said, is the Brooklyn Nets, who will enter the offseason with more than enough salary cap space to accommodate a max-type player,” Tim Bontemps reported for ESPN on Thursday. “Several scouts and executives predict something in the range of five years, $200 million, but below his five-year max of $239 million, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks. ‘I’d be pretty surprised if the first year starts with a 3 instead of a 4,’ an East scout said, ‘but the Lakers need to keep him, and by all accounts he wants to be there, so I think they make it work.'”

The Nets were one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, going 20-62 to finish 13th in the East. Besides center Nic Claxton, their only bright spot was Michael Porter Jr., who had the best statistical season of his young career. In 52 games during the 2025-26 campaign, he averages 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 46.3% shooting and 36.3% shooting from three.

Together, Porter Jr. and Reaves could form a powerful offensive duo, capable of outscoring even the most talented lineups. Plus, with Claxton in the paint, the Nets could have the first building blocks of a contender. Then again, just adding Reaves alone would hardly be enough to turn Brooklyn into a real title threat. With averages of 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 49.0% shooting this season, Austin’s impact is massive, but the Nets would still need more depth and star power to match the likes of the Knicks, Cavaliers, and Pistons in the East.

Regardless of how the rest would play out, acquiring a young sharpshooter like Reaves is an opportunity too lucrative for the Nets to pass up.  The bad news for Brooklyn is that the Lakers won’t let him go without a fight. As their chosen co-star for Luka, the Lakers will do everything in their power to convince Austin to re-sign this offseason, and that means the Nets will likely have to look elsewhere for their dreams of a major acquisition.

Fortunately, with a loaded free agent pool, the Nets will have plenty of ways to spend their money, and they won’t waste the offseason waiting for Reaves’ decision. Thanks to the NBA’s new anti-tanking rules and draft lottery reform, the Nets have increased incentive to get better, and it will surely push them to be smart with how they spend their cap space.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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