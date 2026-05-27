Lonzo Ball Says Austin Reaves Is Not Worth $240 Million Max Contract

Former Lakers guard warns Lakers against overpaying Austin Reaves.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts after scoring a basket against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have just begun a critical offseason that could determine their standing in the West for years to come. In the aftermath of their second-round defeat, the Lakers are still licking their wounds this summer, but everyone is preparing for some major changes.

The transformation has already begun in the front office, and an extension with guard Austin Reaves is considered the next logical step. He’s going to seek a five-year, $241 million deal, which would make him one of the highest-paid players at his position, despite never making an All-Star team. While some fans are all for it, former Lakers guard Lonzo Ball believes that it’s a bad idea.

“Nah, I’m not doing that,” said Lonzo on the ‘Ball in the Family’ podcast. “If he’s on my team, he’s gonna be my fourth. I got $150 million for him, and he’s taking that sh*t. Plays no [defense]. I keep him, but not for [$240]… I would trade him for Peyton Watson. If we got Luka, I’m cool on offense, honestly.”

Lonzo, who played with the Lakers from 2017-2019, wasn’t coming from a place of disrespect. Offensively, he knows what Austin can do, especially coming off a career year with averages of 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 49.0% shooting from the field and 36.0% shooting from three. While injuries kept him limited to just 51 regular-season games, Reaves returned in time to help the Lakers make a run in the playoffs, whose scoring provided a critical spark in the wake of Luka Doncic’s absence.

What makes Austin’s fit so questionable is that he’s a one-sided player, whose weakness (defense) happens to be identical to Luka Doncic’s. Together, their partnership leaves the Lakers vulnerable in the backcourt, which is what we saw all season, when the team ranked 29th defensively (116.4 points allowed).

For Ball and many other skeptics, it makes more sense for the Lakers to offer a lighter contract, roughly in the $150 million range. That way, they can have the space to fill out the rest of the roster, with candidates including Nuggets swingman Peyton Watson. Either way, given the enormous need for defense, committing to an offensive specialist like Reaves may not be the smartest move for the Lakers right now.

The problem is that any attempt at a “lowball” offer could be taken as an act of betrayal by Austin. In that event, we could see teams begin making their own recruitment efforts. For now, at least, both sides seem eager for a contract negotiation, but things could always change if a star like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kawhi Leonard becomes available. Even Kyrie Irving has been connected to Los Angeles recently.

So, the Lakers must decide quickly if Reaves is the guy they want to pair with Doncic long-term. They seem to mix well on the surface, but there are still clearly some doubts that it can work. Then again, after finishing fourth in the West and making a run to the Semifinals without their leading scorer, the Lakers could argue that Reaves has overachieved with the load he’s been forced to carry.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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