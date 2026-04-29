Lakers Join Bulls, Nets As Potential Peyton Watson Trade Suitors

As the Denver Nuggets sit on the verge of elimination in round one, GMs across the league are taking increasing interest in potential trade opportunities with the struggling franchise.

Specifically, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein, Nuggets swingman Peyton Watson has emerged as a popular name in the trade market. Apparently, three teams have already been identified as interested parties: the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and Brooklyn Nets.

“League sources have already identified the Lakers, Bulls, and Nets as potential suitors that are likely to have the requisite spending power to present an offer sheet that causes angst in the Rocky Mountains,” wrote Jake Fischer. “The Stein Line has learned, in fact, that both the Lakers and Bulls registered trade interest in Watson leading up to the in-season deadline for deals on Feb. 5, although it must be noted that Chicago’s front office will soon have a new lead voice after the recent ouster of former Nuggets executive Arturas Karnisovas.”

The interest in Watson makes sense. As a young, two-way swingman with averages of 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game on 49.1% shooting and 41.1% shooting from three, he’s been a steady contributor for the Nuggets and a key supporting piece under Nikola Jokic. His youth, skill set, and selfless attitude have made him highly coveted across the league for years, but he’s never been available before.

In fact, both the Lakers and the Bulls tried to make a deal before the deadline, but talks ultimately fell through as the Nuggets were not impressed with the offers. Now, with his $4.3 million option expiring in July, they will likely lose him for nothing as he’s set to become one of the summer’s most valuable free agents (despite his latest injury). Plus, if they go on to lose this series against the Timberwolves, Watson would be just one of several expected roster changes.

Of all the teams, the Lakers are probably the most appealing option for Watson. With LeBron James and several other players coming off the books, the Purple and Gold will have plenty of money to spend, and they already have their star core in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. At this point, the smartest thing for the Lakers would be to spend their money on elite role players like Watson, who can fill a specific need without demanding too much of the share.

In exchange, the chance to join a historic and star-studded Lakers team would surely appeal to Watson, who has championship experience with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. He’d fit right in to that competitive, demanding environment while providing that crucial spacing on the wing that every contender needs.

In Chicago, the Bulls aren’t anywhere close to being competitive, but they do have some interesting pieces in Josh Giddey, Patrick Williams, Anfernee Simons, Collin Sexton, and Rob Dillingham. They may lack a true tier 1 superstar like Jokic or Luka, but Watson could help them keep up with some of the more elite competition. This is a team that doesn’t have much to lose at this point, and it’s why they need someone like Watson in the locker room to build the culture and set the ultimate example.

Finally, there’s the Nets. Watson might opt to sign here for a financial incentive or a promised starting role, but it wouldn’t be a place where he would expect success. They went 20-62 this past season, ranking 13th in the East, just three games over the last-place Wizards. Still, they have a developing young core that could benefit from Watson’s impact. Plus, at 23, he still fits their rebuilding timeline, ensuring that he can be part of their long-term identity.

Ultimately, only time will tell where Peyton ends up this summer, but he doesn’t hold all the leverage. As a restricted free agent, the Nuggets have the power to match any offer sheet that comes his way, meaning that any team that wants him would have to outbid what the Nuggets are willing to offer. For now, Watson’s future remains entirely unpredictable, but what happens in this playoff run could very well decide his loyalties for the next decade to come.