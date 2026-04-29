Anthony Davis Reveals Ambitious Plan: 20 Seasons, MVP, DPOY, Another Title

Wizards star Anthony Davis has already accomplished much in his iconic career. Even still, he has some big ambitions for the years to come.

Speaking in a recent interview with Craig Melvin of HoopsHype, the 33-year-old big man revealed what more he wants to add to his stacked resume, and it may not be what you think for someone who many consider on the decline.

“It’s a lot,” said Davis on what’s left for him to achieve. “I haven’t got MVP. I haven’t got Defensive Player of the Year. I want the parade for a championship, so I want to be able to do that again. So, I mean, it’s still things I want to try to get. I want to get 20,000 points. I want to play for 20 years. I have a list of things that I still want to do.”

As a 10x All-Star, five-time All-NBA player, five-time All-Defensive star, and 2020 NBA champion, Davis is already one of the most accomplished big men of the modern game. On the court, his impact is wide-reaching as he thrives on both ends of the floor. For his career, the 6’10” star boasts averages of 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game on 50.6% shooting and 27.0% shooting from three.

At his age, most experts predict that Davis is on his last big NBA contract (a three-year, $186 million extension signed with the Lakers in 2023), but he clearly thinks otherwise. Even now, after 13 seasons, Davis plans to win more championships, hit 20,000 points, and do things that he’s never done in his NBA tenure, like capturing the NBA’s Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards. They are noble goals for the Wizards’ big man and demonstrated a determined spirit, but are they truly attainable?

Can Anthony Davis Meet His Goals?

We know Davis will always be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, but winning the MVP is another story entirely. While Davis came close to winning both MVP and DPOY in 2018, finishing in the top three in both, age has taken its toll on the NBA big man, and most would agree he’s trending downward. Still, his impact on the floor continues to be evident, and if he can just have one more healthy season, the conditions could be ripe for a dominant, MVP-worthy campaign. Then again, we haven’t had someone older than 32 win the award since Karl Malone in 1999.