Anthony Davis Reveals His True Feelings On Being Traded To The Washington Wizards

Anthony Davis did not expect to end up with the Washington Wizards, and he did not pretend otherwise when speaking about the move. On the Draymond Green Show, Davis admitted his first reaction was confusion and disappointment, saying he was one of those players who immediately thought, ‘Washington?’ when the trade happened.

The Wizards have spent years near the bottom of the standings, and for a veteran still chasing championships, the move felt like a step away from contention.

“I didn’t understand. I was one of those guys too. It was like, damn, Washington? Like, what? But then when you get here, you look at the facility. You look at the little details, the team. It’s not bad.”

“I like the young guys on the team. These motherfuckers can play. They play hard. They’re not afraid of the moment. They’re not scared. These guys can really hoop. So for me, when I talk to the GM, when I talk to the owner, when I talk to the president, I’m always going to be about winning.”

“No matter what, I want to win. And if that’s here, then that’s here. But when you’re in a rebuild, and for me, I’m at a young 33, every year that I play from here on out, I want to be able to compete for a championship.”

“That’s what I want to do. And you know it’s tough to be one of the worst teams in the league, and then next year you’re a championship contender.”

This shift in perspective matters because Davis is at a critical stage of his career. At 33 years old, he understands that every remaining season carries weight. While he referred to himself as a ‘young 33,’ he also acknowledged that his priority is to compete for championships, not spend years waiting through a rebuild.

He was honest about the challenge Washington faces, noting that teams rarely go from being among the worst in the league to title contenders in a single season. That reality creates tension between his personal goals and the team’s timeline.

Davis’ recent career path adds context to his mindset. His stint with the Dallas Mavericks did not go as planned, as he played only 29 games while dealing with 18 different injuries. The Mavericks initially acquired him as part of a win-now move, but his lack of availability made that plan impossible to execute.

As a result, Dallas moved on from him at the trade deadline, sending him to Washington in a deal that surprised many around the league.

The Wizards, despite their struggles, are not completely without direction. The team added Trae Young shortly before acquiring Davis, giving them a high-level offensive guard to build around. They also have promising young players like Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George.

The issue is that Davis and Young have not had a real chance to play together yet due to injuries, which has delayed any meaningful evaluation of how the roster fits.

Davis emphasized that his approach remains consistent regardless of the situation. He wants to win, and he expects the organization to move in that direction. He spoke about conversations with the front office, including the general manager, owner, and president, and made it clear that his focus is always on competing at a high level.

While he did not commit long-term, he left the door open by saying that if winning can happen in Washington, then he is willing to be part of it.

During the same podcast, Davis also reflected on several defining moments in his career, which help explain his current outlook. He revisited the night the Los Angeles Lakers traded him for Luka Doncic, admitting he was completely blindsided and struggled to process the decision in real time. He also spoke about how he once planned to return to the New Orleans Pelicans later in his career, only for that idea to end after he received no tribute in his first game back.

Davis also touched on the Lakers’ 2020 bubble championship, admitting it did not feel like the ‘real experience’ compared to a normal title run. He then revealed that he believed the Lakers had a legitimate chance to win another championship this season before injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves derailed everything.

All of those moments shape where he stands now. Davis is no longer just reacting to one trade. He is evaluating the bigger picture of his career. Washington presents uncertainty, but also opportunity. The next steps from the franchise will determine whether this becomes a short stop or something more meaningful.