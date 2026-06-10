This offseason marks a critical stretch for the Los Angeles Lakers. After finishing fourth in the West (53-29), they advanced to the Western Conference Semis before being eliminated by the Oklahoma City Thunder in a four-game sweep.

That’s why, to maintain momentum in the Luka Doncic era, the Lakers must stay one step ahead of the competition. In a crowded field of potential acquisitions, one name has emerged from the rest: Miami Heat center Kel’El Ware. With his future one the Heat considered uncertain, he has now become one of the summer’s most coveted young athletes.

“Big man who can stretch the floor, high energy, block shots,” said ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on ‘The Hoop Collective’ podcast. “There would be quite a few teams interested in Kel’el Ware if he got shipped to Milwaukee and they were willing to flip him. If I were the Lakers and Kel’el got shipped to Milwaukee, I’d be on the phone.”

Ever since giving up Anthony Davis in the Luka Doncic deal, the Lakers have had a glaring hole at center. To the credit of GM Rob Pelinka, he answered with Deandre Ayton last summer, and he did a serviceable job at the position. But after their second-round sweep at the hands of the Thunder, it’s clear they need more help in the frontcourt (among other areas).

Young center Ke’El Ware, while not everyone’s first choice, makes for an ideal target, and there is a world where he ends up in Milwaukee as part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. The 22-year-old center, who has just two seasons of experience, averaged 11.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game on 53.0% shooting from the field and 39.5% shooting from three in 2025-26. His role constantly fluctuated on the Heat, as head coach Erik Spoelstra worked to develop good leadership habits.

For the Lakers, Ware is exactly the kind of player they need in their frontcourt. At 7’0″ with a long wingspan, he’d bring size and rim protection to the lineup, and he’s young enough to fit Luka Doncic’s long-term timeline. Of course, the price to acquire him would cost at least one first-round draft pick.

“With regard to Ware, I’m not sure why the Bucks would want to flip him, even though they have underachieving Myles Turner under contract for three more years,” reported Barry Jackson. “If the Heat simply traded Ware on his own, Miami very likely would get a first-round pick back based on interest shown in the league, a source said. (The Heat has no intention of trading Ware on his own).”

The Heat would prefer to trade Ware as part of a package deal, likely in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, or some other high-profile star. Still, with another two years and $11 million on his contract, Kel’El is still on a team-friendly deal that would hold tremendous value for the Lakers, who already have money tied down elsewhere.

While some Lakers fans wouldn’t hesitate to pull the trigger on this trade, it’s important to remember that Ware still has so much to prove. He’s had his moments in Miami, but the Lakers will need him to step it up to another level to justify giving up a first-round pick. Nevertheless, if he’s available for the right price, don’t be surprised if the Lakers make a formal offer.