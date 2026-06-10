Blockbuster Trade Scenario That Could Realistically Happen: Warriors Land LeBron James And Build A Big Four

The Warriors are in a tough spot. Stephen Curry is still great, but he is 38. Jimmy Butler is still a big playoff name, but he is also older and coming off a serious ACL injury. Draymond Green is still the defensive brain of the team, but this is not 2017 anymore. The Warriors finished 37-45, No. 10 in the West, and lost in the Play-In. So yes, small moves are probably not enough.

That is why the LeBron James idea is so interesting. ClutchPoints reported that Curry plans to meet with James before free agency, and Tim Kawakami wrote about a path where the Warriors could offer him the $15.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. That would be the simple version. James takes a huge discount, joins Curry, Butler, and Green, and the Warriors build one last Big Four without touching the main veterans.

But that sounds too easy. James made $52.6 million this season. He still averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists on 51.5% from the field. He is not some washed veteran asking for a farewell tour. If he wants more than $15.1 million, then the Warriors need a real trade route.

That is where this scenario comes in. The Warriors can’t trade Curry, Butler, or Green because the whole point is to put James with them. So the package has to come from the next layer of the roster: Kristaps Porzingis in a sign-and-trade, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, and draft assets.

It is not easy. It has cap problems, apron problems, and sign-and-trade rules. But it is not impossible. If James really wants the Warriors and doesn’t want to take a giant pay cut, this is the version that makes the most sense.

Potential Trade Package

Golden State Warriors Receive: LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, No. 11 pick, No. 54 pick

The money is the whole reason for this idea. James would sign a new deal starting around $40.0 million. It can’t be a normal two-year deal with a second-year player option because sign-and-trade contracts need at least three seasons, not counting options. The realistic version would be three years on paper, with only the first season fully guaranteed. That still gives James his money without forcing a long commitment.

The Warriors would send out Porzingis at $25.0 million, Moody at $12.5 million, and Podziemski at $5.7 million. That is about $43.2 million going to the Lakers. James would come back at $40.0 million, so the Warriors would actually lower salary a little in the deal.

The No. 11 pick is important too. Since the draft happens before free agency, the Warriors would likely make the pick first, probably with Lakers input, and then move the player’s draft rights once the sign-and-trade is allowed. The No. 54 pick is not a huge piece, but it gives the Lakers another cheap player or stash option.

This is not the dream return for the Lakers if they lose James. But it is much better than watching him leave for the mid-level and getting nothing back.

Why The Lakers Do It

The Lakers only do this if James wants out. That has to be said first. If he wants to stay with Luka Doncic and keep chasing titles with the Lakers, this trade is dead right away. The Lakers can pay him more money than the Warriors. They also still have the better long-term superstar because Doncic is the center of everything now.

But if James tells them he wants the Warriors, the Lakers should not act emotional. They should get value.

Porzingis is risky, but he fits Doncic. He gives the Lakers a big who can shoot, protect the rim, and not clog the lane. He averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists this season. The games played are the concern, not the skill set. At $25.0 million per year, that is not a crazy bet if the medical side is acceptable.

Moody is the type of player every Doncic roster needs. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, and his job is simple. Defend, hit shots, run the floor, and don’t need the ball too much. The Lakers need more players like that, not fewer.

Podziemski is the better young piece. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while playing all 82 games. He can handle, rebound, pass, and play with some edge. He is not a future star for sure, but he is a real rotation guard and still young enough to grow with Doncic and Austin Reaves.

The No. 11 pick is the biggest part for the Lakers. They were 53-29 and reached the second round, but they still need younger and cheaper talent around Doncic. A lottery pick helps them reset the roster without turning into a bad team.

So no, the Lakers don’t do this because they want to move James. They do it because if James pushes to leave, this is a good enough return to avoid losing him for nothing.

Why The Warriors Do It

The Warriors do this because the Curry window is almost closed.

Curry still averaged 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on 46.8% from the field. He is still a star. But the team around him was not strong enough. The Warriors were too thin, too old in some spots, and too dependent on Curry saving possessions.

James changes that fast. He would not need to be the old version of himself every night. He could be the big playmaker, the mismatch scorer, and the second main brain of the offense. Curry bends defenses with shooting. James attacks size mismatches and finds cutters. Butler gives them another playoff scorer. Green handles defense and passing from the frontcourt.

That Big Four is old, yes. But it is also scary if healthy. Curry and James together would still be one of the smartest offensive duos in the league. James has never played with a shooter like Curry. Curry has never played with a passer and downhill force like James. Even at this age, that is a serious basketball idea.

The reason this trade is better than the $15.1 million plan is simple. It doesn’t ask James to take a humiliating discount. Maybe he would take less money for a title shot, but going from $52.6 million to $15.1 million is a lot. This package gives him a $40.0 million starting salary and still keeps Curry, Butler, and Green.

The cost is real. Porzingis, Moody, Podziemski, and the No. 11 pick is not nothing. The Warriors would lose size, depth, young talent, and their best draft asset. They would also be hard-capped at the first apron because they are receiving James in a sign-and-trade.

But the Warriors are not in a patient situation. They already tried to stay competitive and still ended in the Play-In. If they want one last real shot with Curry, this is the type of crazy move that fits the moment.

Could This Happen This Summer?

It can happen, but a lot has to line up.

James has to want the Warriors. That is the first thing. Without that, nothing else matters. Then the Lakers have to accept that getting Porzingis, Moody, Podziemski, the No. 11 pick, and the No. 54 pick is better than forcing a worse ending. Porzingis also has to agree to the sign-and-trade number, and the Warriors have to build the rest of the roster under the first-apron hard cap.

That hard cap is the annoying part. The Warriors can’t just add James and then fix the roster later. They would need the whole plan ready: minimums, bench bigs, backup guards, and enough depth to survive the regular season.

Still, I like this scenario more than the $15.1 million one. That route is easier for the Warriors, but it asks James to take too much less money. This version gives him real salary, keeps the Big Four alive, and gives the Lakers enough assets to not look stupid.

I don’t think this is the most likely outcome. James staying with the Lakers is still easier. But if he wants one last run with Curry and wants more than mid-level money, this trade is one of the few Warriors paths that actually works.