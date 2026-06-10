5 Playmakers The Timberwolves Must Target After Chris Finch Reveals Big Offseason Plan

Although the Minnesota Timberwolves ended the regular season in a good place (6th in the West), their second-round exit in the playoffs raised questions about their roster. From their shorthanded backcourt rotation to their underperforming frontcourt, the Wolves are expected to make some major changes this summer.

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch shed more light on this subject during a recent appearance on “KFAN1003.” While highlighting the franchise’s offseason plans, Finch pointed to the need for a primary playmaker to support Anthony Edwards in the backcourt.

“We definitely need another ball handler and playmaker and somebody who can, you know, initiate the offense, take the load off of Anthony, get Anthony back to his natural best spot. I think there’s a lot of things that we gained by putting Anthony on the ball. I think there’s a lot of things he learned by, you know, having him on the ball.”

“I think those things will pay off in subsequent seasons, to be quite honest with you,” he continued. “So, that’s a silver lining. But there’s no doubt we need somebody to kind of help him. It just put too much on his plate.”

As brilliant as Anthony Edwards was this season, it was apparent that he was restricted to some extent. Thus, with the intention of freeing up their superstar and getting the most out of their roster, we rank five playmakers the Timberwolves should target this summer.

5. Tyus Jones

One of the first names that comes to mind when thinking of reliable playmakers is Tyus Jones. For Minnesota, signing Jones would effectively indicate their intentions of developing Ayo Dosunmu as their starting point guard. But by building their core, the Wolves may be trending in the right direction.

As a trusted veteran in the league, Jones offers exactly what the Timberwolves need, and given their roster dynamics, could easily transition into a key role off the bench.

Acquiring Tyus Jones may not prove very challenging. After being waived by the Dallas Mavericks before the trade deadline, Jones was picked up by the Denver Nuggets for the remainder of the season. Now, as a free agent on the market, Minnesota could look at offering the 30-year-old a team-friendly contract that wouldn’t take up too much cap space.

Last season, Jones averaged 3.0 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game on 34.9% shooting from the field. Given that he averaged 15.7 minutes per game, it is evident that he didn’t earn a big enough role in the rotation. On the Wolves, however, with Mike Conley on the verge of retirement, Jones may receive more chances.

4. Collin Sexton

Like Jones, Collin Sexton is another free agent target who could be worth keeping an eye on for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Considering that his $18.9 million contract with the Chicago Bulls has just come to an end, Minnesota could easily acquire him on a new contract, effectively letting Dosunmu walk in free agency.

Sexton has all the makings of a reliable starting-quality point guard. Aside from being a solid ball handler and playmaker, the 27-year-old is also a capable offensive player and a hard-nosed defender.

During his stint with the Hornets (before being traded this season), Sexton was one of their most impactful players, averaging 14.2 points, 3.7 assists, and 0.9 steals per game on 48.8% shooting from the field and 39.3% shooting from three-point range.

However, after being moved to Chicago, Sexton flourished, posting 17.7 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc.

Sexton may be slightly more expensive to acquire than Jones, but given his age, tenacity, and defensive upside, he may be worth investing in.

3. De’Aaron Fox

A shocking name that may be on the trade block this offseason could be San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox. Although Fox currently appears to be a mainstay in the Spurs’ rotation, depending upon the team’s performance in the NBA Finals, the Timberwolves could make a run at acquiring him.

Proposed Trade Details

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: De’Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs Receive: Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, 2026 second-round pick (DEN/GSW), 2030 second-round pick (MEM)

For the Spurs, this deal seems reasonable enough. Given how Dylan Harper has made retaining Fox redundant, San Antonio could explore deals to address other key roster shortcomings. Thus, by adding Julius Randle to bolster their interior presence and Donte DiVincenzo to strengthen their bench, San Antonio would be satisfied with this trade.

On the flip side, the Wolves also stand to gain a lot from this deal. By taking the playmaking duties out of Edwards’ hands, Minnesota allows its superstar to maximize his abilities as an offensive force. Given how capable De’Aaron Fox is when attacking downhill, the duo could feed off of each other, creating opportunities for Minnesota’s offense to thrive.

For the 2025-26 season, Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game on 48.6% shooting from the field. Given his ability to be more productive in a different system, the Wolves may bring out the best in the explosive guard.

The biggest problem with acquiring Fox lies in his $49.5 million cap hit next season. Since it only increases, the Timberwolves may face cap issues in due time.

2. Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies‘ superstar Ja Morant was among the players to be linked with the Timberwolves ahead of the February trade deadline. Although no move materialized at the time, there is reason to believe it could prove worthwhile in the summer.

Proposed Trade Details

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo

The Grizzlies will head into the summer with the intention of rebuilding. While this trade may not align with their plans, acquiring a star-caliber forward and a reliable two-way guard with perimeter shooting upside in DiVincenzo could be a good start.

For the Timberwolves, Ja Morant may not be the ideal target, primarily because of the antics and drama that come with him. But when he is on the court, it is difficult to deny how effective he can be.

Last season, Morant appeared in 20 games, averaging 19.5 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 41.0% from the field. Much like Fox, Morant is an explosive point guard with tremendous ability while attacking downhill. While his perimeter shooting is underwhelming, when paired with a three-point threat like Edwards, he could become much more threatening.

Taking on Morant’s two-year, $87.0 million contract could prove risky for the Wolves. But considering that it is a short-term deal, the downsides may not be as bad.

1. Kyrie Irving

As things stand, Kyrie Irving has been identified as the Timberwolves’ top trade target this summer. With Anthony Edwards asking the Wolves to recruit the nine-time All-Star himself, it is safe to say that Minnesota will make a run at acquiring the Mavericks’ star.

Proposed Trade Details

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, 2026 second-round pick (DEN/GSW), 2030 second-round pick (MEM)

The challenge with completing this deal lies in Minnesota’s limited draft assets. Still, by creating a package around DiVincenzo, Naz Reid, and two second-round picks, the Mavericks may see some value in doing this trade.

For the Wolves, acquiring Kyrie Irving would prove ideal. Although the superstar guard missed the entirety of last season while recovering from injury, his latest statement regarding his health is largely reassuring.

When healthy, Irving remains one of the best scorers in the league. As an elite three-level scoring threat, the 34-year-old brings enough value to the table as a co-star next to Anthony Edwards. Given the kind of success he and Luka Doncic enjoyed on the Mavericks in 2024, there is good reason to believe Minnesota could follow the same formula.

For the 2024-25 season, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range.

At $39.4 million, Irving is a better acquisition from a salary cap perspective than either Fox or Morant. While the process of acquiring him may be more challenging, there is every reason to believe he would be the best fit for the Timberwolves.