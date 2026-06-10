Video: Kyrie Irving Dominates Top 100 Basketball Camp Athletes As He Nears NBA Return

Kyrie Irving may not have played an NBA game in over a year, but his latest appearance at the NBA Top 100 Camp reminded everyone why he remains one of the most skilled players basketball has ever seen.

Videos from the event quickly went viral as Irving took part in the popular ‘Can You Guard Kyrie Irving?’ challenge against some of the nation’s top high school prospects. The results were exactly what fans have come to expect from the nine-time All-Star.

Irving showcased his entire offensive arsenal. He knocked down deep three-pointers, hit his signature stepback jumpers, finished through traffic at the rim, and mixed in floaters, fadeaways, and post moves that left young defenders helpless. His legendary ball handling was on full display as he created separation seemingly whenever he wanted.

While Irving missed a few shots during the sessions, the overwhelming takeaway was simple: this looked like vintage Kyrie. The camp footage arrives at a significant time in Irving’s career as he continues progressing toward a long-awaited NBA return.

Irving has not played since tearing the ACL in his left knee against the Sacramento Kings on March 3, 2025. The injury sidelined him for the remainder of the 2024-25 season and the entire 2025-26 campaign.

Recently, however, Irving provided an encouraging update regarding his recovery.

“I am definitely close to being over at 100% terms of my ACL recovery,” Irving said on a Twitch stream. “I’m so grateful that I’ve had the time to heal and just experiment with my body more on the court and off the court in the weight room.”

The Mavericks officially ruled Irving out for the entire 2025-26 season during the All-Star break, choosing to prioritize the development of Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg after the team fell out of playoff contention.

Dallas ultimately finished 26-56, leading to growing questions about Irving’s future with the franchise.

Despite those questions, Mavericks leadership has repeatedly expressed confidence in the veteran guard. New team president Masai Ujiri recently emphasized the organization’s desire to see Irving and Flagg play together. General manager Mike Schmitz also praised Irving’s commitment throughout his rehabilitation process, revealing that the veteran guard has been a constant presence around the team’s facility.

Still, trade speculation continues to surround Irving.

Recent reports have linked him to several potential suitors. A reunion with Luka Doncic in Los Angeles remains one of the most talked-about possibilities around the league.

Before suffering the injury, Irving was still performing at an elite level. During the 2024-25 season, he averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range.

The NBA Top 100 Camp footage offered another reminder of what teams are chasing. Even after a lengthy injury absence, Irving’s creativity, footwork, handle, and shot-making ability remain special. The teenagers tasked with guarding him quickly learned what NBA defenders have known for over a decade.

If the recovery continues on its current path, Kyrie Irving’s return to the NBA may not be far away, and the highlights from camp suggest he still has plenty of magic left in his game.