2 Trades That Could Turn The Rockets Into NBA Title Favorites

The Houston Rockets were decent in the 2025-26 season, finishing 52-30 and establishing themselves as one of the NBA’s most physical teams. They ranked just 18th in points per game (115.2) but compensated with elite defense, finishing fourth in opponent points allowed (110.0) and consistently making life difficult for opposing offenses.

The formula worked well enough to secure the 5th seed in a loaded Western Conference and generate legitimate optimism about the franchise’s future. Unfortunately, the season ended far sooner than Rockets fans expected.

Houston fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the first round, a result that should still sting months later. Even with Kevin Durant unavailable for five of the six games, the Rockets had more than enough talent to advance. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves were both unavailable, leaving LeBron James as the lone superstar carrying the Lakers.

Instead of taking advantage of the opportunity, Houston’s offense stalled repeatedly, exposing the very weakness that had followed the team throughout the regular season.

The good news is that the Rockets are not far away when looking at their current roster.

Alperen Sengun is a two-time All-Star (posting 20.4 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 6.2 APG), Amen Thompson looks like a future superstar (18.3 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 5.3 APG) as he heads towards a likely extension, and Durant (26.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 4.8 APG) remains one of basketball’s best scorers when healthy. Houston also possesses something every contender needs to make a leap: valuable young players and draft capital.

Rather than waiting years for internal development, the Rockets could accelerate their championship timeline by targeting proven offensive stars who perfectly complement their existing core.

Here are two blockbuster trades that could transform Houston from a playoff team into a legitimate title favorite.

Trade No. 1: Lauri Markkanen

Houston Rockets Receive: Lauri Markkanen

Utah Jazz Receive: Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2030 first-round pick

Lauri Markkanen would solve several of Houston’s biggest offensive problems overnight. At 7-feet tall with elite shooting ability, he creates matchup nightmares that few teams can effectively handle. The Finnish star averaged 26.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 1.0 SPG on 47.7% shooting from the field this past season.

Opponents would no longer be able to crowd Durant or collapse on Sengun without risking open looks from one of the league’s most dangerous frontcourt bigs.

The fit alongside Sengun is particularly intriguing. While Sengun operates primarily inside the arc and from the elbows, the 29-year-old Markkanen thrives spacing the floor and attacking closeouts.

The combination would create far more room for Thompson to attack the rim while simultaneously making life easier for Durant. Suddenly, Houston’s offense would have answers instead of confusion. Remember, the Rockets ranked 29th in pace and had some very ugly possessions.

Giving up Jabari Smith Jr. would be painful, but at some point, contenders must prioritize certainty over potential. Smith remains a talented young player, yet Markkanen is already an established All-Star-caliber scorer.

Reed Sheppard also carries substantial upside, but Houston’s championship window is now, not three years from now.

Most importantly, Markkanen would provide the secondary scoring punch Houston desperately lacked against the Lakers. When defenses loaded up on Durant, too many possessions ended with difficult shots or stagnant offense.

Trade No. 2: Trey Murphy III

Houston Rockets Receive: Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Tari Eason, Steven Adams, 2032 first-round pick

This trade may not generate the same headlines as a Markkanen acquisition, but it could be just as impactful. Trey Murphy III has quietly developed into one of the NBA’s premier two-way wings, posting 21.5 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 3.8 APG on 47.0% from the field, 37.9% from three, and 88.6% from the stripe.

He combines elite three-point shooting with length, athleticism, and defensive versatility, making him exactly the type of player every championship contender covets. At just 25 years old, he also fits perfectly alongside Houston’s younger core.

The Rockets often struggled to generate enough perimeter shooting during critical moments. Murphy would immediately address that weakness.

Defenses would be forced to respect him far beyond the three-point line, creating more driving lanes for Thompson and more operating space for Sengun. His ability to thrive without requiring high usage makes him an ideal complement to Durant.

Losing Tari Eason would hurt. His energy, defense, and toughness have become valuable parts of Houston’s identity.

However, Murphy offers a more polished offensive game and a skill set that tends to translate better in deep playoff runs. Championship basketball often comes down to shot-making, and Murphy is one of the league’s best floor spacers.

Perhaps most importantly, Murphy would help balance Houston’s roster. The Rockets already possess plenty of defenders and athletes.

What they need are players who can consistently punish defenses for overcommitting to Durant and Sengun. Murphy’s shooting would force opponents into impossible choices, making Houston’s offense far more dangerous when games slow down in the postseason.

Rockets Need Firepower: Markkanen And Murphy III Provide That

The Rockets proved during the 2025-26 season that they belong in the playoff picture. Winning 52 games and finishing among the league’s best defensive teams is no small accomplishment.

But their first-round loss also highlighted a harsh reality: being good is not the same as being a championship contender. Houston needs more offensive firepower.

With the star power of Lauri Markkanen and the elite two-way impact of Trey Murphy III, the Rockets have opportunities to improve a roster that already possesses a strong foundation. With Durant still performing at an elite level, Sengun entering his prime, and Thompson rapidly ascending toward stardom, this is not the time for patience.

The Western Conference is too competitive to stand still. If Houston wants to maximize its championship window, aggressive moves may be necessary.

Rockets’ New Depth Chart Looks Scary

Starters: Amen Thompson, Trey Murphy III, Kevin Durant, Lauri Markkanen, Alperen Sengun

Key Bench Players: Fred VanVleet, Clint Capela

The Rockets were already close. A 52-win season proved they belong among the Western Conference’s better teams.

But their first-round loss exposed a glaring need for more offensive talent and shooting around Durant, Sengun, and Thompson. Adding Trey Murphy III and Lauri Markkanen would address both weaknesses dramatically.

Suddenly, Houston would feature a superstar scorer in Durant, a rising superstar in Thompson, an All-Star center in Sengun, an elite stretch forward in Markkanen, and one of the NBA’s premier two-way wings in Murphy. Few teams could match that combination of size, skill, and versatility.

If GM Rafael Stone somehow pulled off both deals this summer, the conversation around the Rockets would change immediately. They would be viewed as a team capable of winning the 2027 NBA championship.