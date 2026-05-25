Kevin Durant Becomes First Player In NBA History To Make All-NBA With 5 Different Franchises

The NBA finally announced the All-NBA teams for the 2025-26 season on Sunday, and the Houston Rockets were among the franchises to find one of their players on them. Rockets superstar Kevin Durant was voted into the All-NBA Second Team.

First Team: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic, Cade Cunningham

Second Team: Jaylen Brown, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, Jalen Brunson

Third Team: Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray, Jalen Johnson, Jalen Duren, Chet Holmgren

Durant made history with this selection, becoming the first player ever to make an All-NBA team with five different franchises. It’s quite an accomplishment.

It was with the Oklahoma City Thunder that Durant first made it, making the All-NBA First Team in 2010. Mind you, he was just in his third season then. Durant would make the First Team in 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014 as well.

That incredible streak only ended because Durant played just 27 games in the 2014-15 season due to a Jones fracture. He was back healthy the following season and made the All-NBA Second Team in 2016.

That would, of course, be Durant’s final season with the Thunder. He infamously joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016 to completely shift the balance of power in the NBA. Durant excelled with the Warriors, making the All-NBA First Team in 2018 and the Second Team in 2017 and 2019.

Durant was then on the move again, as he headed to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. He had ruptured his right Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals with the Warriors, though, so he missed the entire 2019-20 season.

Durant wouldn’t make an All-NBA team in 2020-21 with the Nets either, but then made the Second Team in 2022. The following offseason would see Durant hand in a trade request, which he later rescinded. Tensions remained, though, and the Nets would eventually trade him to the Phoenix Suns in February 2023.

There would be no All-NBA selection for Durant with the Suns in 2023. In 2024, though, he made the All-NBA Second Team.

Durant was then ineligible for end-of-season awards and honors in 2025, as he only played 62 games. You wondered at the time whether he would ever make an All-NBA team again due to the 65-game rule. Someone in their late 30s was bound to struggle to stay healthy, right?

Well, Durant played 78 games in this regular season for the Rockets after they acquired him via trade from the Suns in July 2025. He operated at a very high level, too, averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. Durant was his usual efficient self as well, shooting 52.0% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc.

Thanks to Durant, the Rockets snagged the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record. They were up against the undermanned Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs and were heavy favorites.

Unfortunately, Durant would only be able to play in Game 2 against the Lakers, as he missed the rest of the series with injuries. He was out for Game 1 due to a right knee contusion and then missed Games 3, 4, 5, and 6 with a bone bruise in his sprained left ankle.

To be healthy in the regular season and then miss time during the playoffs had to be a gut punch. The Rockets would end up losing the series in six games in Durant’s absence. While nothing can make up for an early exit, the 37-year-old can take some solace in making the team again.

Durant has now made 12 All-NBA teams in total. He has been in the First and Second Teams six times each.