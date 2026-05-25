Thunder Player Ratings: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fails To Deliver Decisive Performance In Game 4

After a convincing victory in Game 3, the Oklahoma City Thunder looked primed to take control of the series by stealing the advantage on the road. However, after a 103-82 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4, the Thunder may be forced to revisit their plans.

OKC went into Sunday night’s game shorthanded, as both Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell were ruled out for the matchup. But suggesting that the loss could solely be attributed to their absence would be incorrect.

From role players like Jared McCain, who shone in Game 3, to superstars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder failed to produce across the board.

In totality, the Thunder were overwhelmed by San Antonio’s execution on both ends of the floor in Game 4. With OKC failing to respond at every turn, the Spurs successfully put the game away early, giving them a mental edge heading into the next matchup.

With a disappointing outing in Game 4, we rate the performances of OKC’s players.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: B

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 4 TOV, 6-15 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 7-7 FT, 31 MIN

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has arguably been the Thunder’s most consistent performer in the Western Conference Finals. On Sunday night, however, OKC’s superstar looked like a shadow of himself. Although he is known for his efficiency, Gilgeous-Alexander struggled to get going offensively. With his hesitation setting the tone for the rest of the team, OKC looked tentative.

Needless to say, this doesn’t bode well for the Thunder moving forward. Although the team isn’t solely dependent on their superstar to produce, his indecisive approach on offense could prove unsettling at this stage.

Isaiah Hartenstein: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 6-11 FG, 18 MIN

Since his poor performance in Game 1, Isaiah Hartenstein has bounced back stronger, doing a phenomenal job of guarding Victor Wembanyama and bringing the physicality. While he continued to do so in Game 4, Hartenstein looked completely out of his depth.

Even with a performance of 12 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, it can be argued that Hartenstein remained consistent. But in the greater context of things, he wasn’t as impactful as he was in previous outings.

Isaiah Joe: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 4-9 FG, 2-7 3-PT FG, 1-1 FT, 18 MIN

Isaiah Joe hasn’t played significant minutes this series, often leading to low output on the stat sheet. On Sunday night, however, Joe seemed like one of OKC’s most productive players.

While shooting 4-9 from the field, Joe added 11 points to the Thunder’s overall tally in just 18 minutes of playing time. Considering that some starters failed to notch double-digit scoring in this matchup, Joe’s quick scoring and defensive versatility were noteworthy.

Kenrich Williams: B-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 1 STL, 3-7 FG, 2-4 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 23 MIN

Like Joe, Kenrich Williams has also been a seldom-called-upon player this series. However, with the Thunder’s main rotation failing to produce, OKC’s end-of-bench players really stepped up when called upon.

Although Williams’ contributions didn’t necessarily move the needle for OKC on Sunday night, it was valuable all the same. With the guard showing the ability to provide scoring and playmaking when given a larger role, the Thunder may be able to rely on him in future outings to address Ajay Mitchell’s absence.

Chet Holmgren: C

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 3 TOV, 1 BLK, 3-8 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 4-6 FT, 26 MIN

This series has been a test for Chet Holmgren. Going up against the unanimous DPOY has demanded Holmgren to bring his best in every game. Unfortunately, the Thunder big man hasn’t been consistent, and Game 4 was no different.

Aside from failing to get going on offense, Holmgren’s defensive impact was also negated on Sunday night. Although he did a solid job on the rebounding end, it is safe to say that his contributions weren’t enough to get OKC back into the swing of things.

Cason Wallace: D

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2-8 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 21 MIN

Cason Wallace has carved out a reputation as one of the Thunder’s most reliable defensive players. To that note, Wallace lived up to this, posting two steals on the night. But given that he was stepping in for Jalen Williams in the starting lineup, his performance of five points and four rebounds on 2-8 FG was largely underwhelming.

With Williams out of the lineup, OKC will need Wallace to contribute on both ends of the floor. While there isn’t much expected of him as a shot-creator, when it comes down to shot-making ability, Wallace must tighten things up.

Aaron Wiggins: D

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 2 TOV, 1 BLK, 2-11 FG, 0-4 3-PT FG, 20 MIN

Aaron Wiggins was asked to play a much bigger role on Sunday night to compensate for the absences of players like Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell. Although he has served as a 3-and-D alternative whenever called upon this season, he fell far short of expectations in Game 4 after a horror shooting night from the field.

It goes without saying that OKC will call Wiggins’ number again if Mitchell remains sidelined. But in light of Sunday night’s performance, they will demand better efficiency.

Jared McCain: D

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 2 TOV, 1-10 FG, 0-5 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 24 MIN

Since arriving in Oklahoma, Jared McCain has thrived in his role off the bench. An electrifying performance in Game 3 seemingly set the template for the guard to be a significant contributor. But in Game 4, McCain completely disappeared.

Like most of the team, McCain failed to find his shooting stroke, going 0-5 from beyond the arc and 1-10 from the field. Given how vital he is to the team’s scoring production off the bench, OKC must find another way to get him into a groove before the next matchup.

Luguentz Dort: D-

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 1 TOV, 2 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 17 MIN

The Thunder look to Lu Dort as an impactful defensive presence instead of a reliable scoring threat. In this regard, it can be argued that Dort fulfilled his role, especially when considering that he only played 17 minutes. But in light of the team’s overall struggles, Dort’s limited offensive contributions were only exacerbated.

Nikola Topic: D-

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 1-2 FG, 4 MIN

There aren’t many expectations of Nikola Topic to be an impact player off the bench. Given that the Serbian is still working his way back into the rotation after recovering from chemotherapy, seeing Topic receive minutes, even if it is in garbage time, is notable. Hence, Topic’s performance of two points and two assists was solid.

Alex Caruso: D-

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 2 AST, 1 REB, 2 BLK, 0-1 FG, 14 MIN

Alex Caruso was particularly disappointing on Sunday night. Although the guard did a solid job defensively, he committed several fouls early in the game. When also noting that he didn’t attempt a shot until the third quarter, Caruso’s passive approach on offense, especially in light of his 31-point outing in Game 1, is odd.

As one of the more experienced players on the roster, Caruso is expected to contribute when the team is struggling to find its groove. In light of this, his inability to take over and establish some degree of stability is underwhelming.