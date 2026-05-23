Ajay Mitchell Ruled Out As Thunder Prepare For Key Playoff Clash With Spurs

Up 2-1 in the Western Conference Finals, the Thunder can put the Spurs on life support with a win in Game 4. This series, more than any other, has tested the Thunder in every aspect of the game, and they’ve answered with remarkable poise through the first three games so far.

Even so, the road isn’t getting any easier for the defending champions. In fact, the team is dealing with several injuries that threaten to destabilize their playoff rotation.

In the latest report, submitted on Saturday, the Thunder have ruled out both Ajay Mitchell (right soleus strain) and Thomas Sorber (ACL recovery). Meanwhile, Jalen Williams is marked as questionable with left hamstring soreness. The Spurs, meanwhile, should be all clear, as head coach Mitch Johnson confirmed this weekend that both De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper are expected to play after suffering injury scares.

As an All-Star in 2025 and widely considered their second-best player, swingman Jalen Williams is certainly missed by the Thunder, but they are used to playing without him. This regular season, he was limited to just 33 games, and his stats were down across the board with averages of 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 48.4% shooting from the field and 29.9% shooting from three.

The Ajay Mitchell injury is new and robs the Thunder of critical backcourt depth against a team stacked with guards. With averages of 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game during the season, Mitchell provided the Thunder with consistent bench production, and it helped him finish fifth in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

In the playoffs, his activity in the backcourt has given the Thunder a major boost, with the Lakers series being a notable high point. In the close-out Game 4 on the road, he dropped 28 points, three rebounds, four assists, and four steals on 63.2% shooting, all while being a pest defensively. Afterward, JJ Redick would lament that the talent gap between their bench and the Thunder bench was just too wide.

Ultimately, the hope is that it’s not a serious injury for Mitchell and that he can return after a short break. Unfortunately, a soleus strain can take anywhere from a week to several months to fully heal, meaning Mitchell may have to play through some pain if he wants to be there for his team.

As for Williams, his situation is even more precarious. He was only in his first game back from injury before going down again in Game 2. Now, with his ankle compromised yet again, there are real concerns that he may be facing an extended absence. For the time being, he’s still just day-to-day as he continues an extensive recovery process.

In what has been the best series of the 2026 playoffs so far, nobody wants to see injuries get in the way. These two teams are nearly unstoppable when healthy, and it’s making for a highly competitive series. As of Saturday, it’s the Thunder who have momentum and a 2-1 lead, but the tide can change on a dime if injuries continue to pile up as they have lately.