NBA Executives Reportedly Split Between Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard As Top Trade Target

The 2026 NBA offseason has already begun for over half the league, but the real action won’t begin until June. Starting from the Draft to the end of free agency, we’re expecting plenty of activity that could shake the balance of power for years to come.

On the trade front, there are two names in particular that GMs are focusing on: Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks and Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, there is still debate on which of the two NBA superstars is more valuable on the market.

“In fact, several executives have put Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo neck-and-neck for the best player to try to acquire on the trade market if Leonard indeed becomes available.”

With dynasties starting in Oklahoma City and San Antonio, teams across the league are scrambling to catch up in what will be remembered as the ultimate arms race. Along with a stacked draft class that could expedite rebuilds, the free-agent pool is expected to be vast, with guys like LeBron James, Norman Powell, Ayo Dosunmu, CJ McCollum, and Rui Hachimura available.

The biggest opportunity for growth, however, will come through the trade market. As it stands, multiple NBA stars are considered expendable, including Ja Morant, Kyrie Irving, Julius Randle, and Joel Embiid. Plenty of teams will be pursuing those players, but Giannis and Kawhi are considered the main prizes, for obvious reasons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The relationship between Giannis and the Bucks has been deteriorating for months now, and it’s reached a point where a split is considered inevitable, much to the delight of GMs across the league. While the two-time MVP has obvious flaws with his game, his status as one of the best in the world is unquestionable, with averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 62.4% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three. Plus, as a 6’11” forward with long arms, he’s one of the best-equipped players to match up against Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.

In the right situation, Giannis could really thrive in the post-Bucks era, and he’s still young enough to lead the way for years to come. So far, however, the Bucks have not made it easy to acquire the 6’11” forward. They famously took some calls at the deadline, but there was no offer they felt was worth taking. That means any deal for Giannis will have to include substantial assets, such as draft picks and young players, to help the Bucks rebuild.

With another two years, $120 million on his contract, Milwaukee has the most leverage in negotiations, and that means only those who can assemble the most lucrative trade offers will have a chance. So far, early contenders include the Heat, Warriors, Celtics, and Knicks.

Kawhi Leonard

At 34, Kawhi Leonard is nearing the end of his athletic prime, but he’s showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, he’s coming off the best scoring season of his career with averages of 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 50.5% shooting and 38.7% shooting from three. Despite a history of being consistently unavailable for his team, Leonard was mostly healthy in 2025-26, playing all but 17 games for the Clippers.

Sadly, despite individual dominance, the Clippers failed to gain any traction in the standings, leading to major doubts about his long-term future with the team. That’s not to mention his role in the cap-circumvention scandal, which is still under investigation by the NBA. In the aftermath of the James Harden and Ivica Zubac trades, the Clippers seem to be going younger, setting up the perfect opportunity for a team to come in and steal Kawhi.

With just one year and $50 million on his contract, Leonard’s open-ended future may scare off some teams from making an offer, but the Raptors showed us in 2019 what could happen with even one year of Kawhi’s impact. Today, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year would make an excellent fit for many teams, and especially a team like the Detroit Pistons, who are in total win-now mode.