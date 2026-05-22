Lakers Reportedly Targeting Herb Jones In Potential Summer Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are in for a busy summer, and the planning has already begun for team President Rob Pelinka and the rest of the front office. While the Lakers are known to be eyeing some big names this summer, the latest intel suggests they also have more “realistic” targets.

In fact, according to one NBA insider, Pelicans swingman Herb Jones has emerged as their latest candidate. With another four years and $80 million on his contract, Jones won’t be available in free agency this year, but he could be acquired in a trade for the right price.

“The Lakers are zeroing in on Herb Jones as a trade target this summer,” reported Evan Sidery. “After making a push for Jones around the trade deadline, Los Angeles will once again inquire with the Pelicans. A package centered around Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and draft capital is a salary match.”

With Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James, the Lakers came into this season with championship expectations. Even so, it became abundantly clear that their current roster would not be good enough to win. Now, after losing in the West Semifinals, the Lakers have made it their mission to revamp the roster and upgrade their rotation for the next phase of the Luka era.

With plenty of cap space to spare, the bulk of the changes will likely come through free agency, but Pelinka has never been shy about making trades. In the case of Herb Jones, he makes an ideal target as one of the most highly coveted three-and-D players in the game. Drafted 35th overall in 2021, he rose to prominence during the 2023-24 season, when he finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

In five seasons with the Pelicans, he’s averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 38.3% shooting and 30.9% shooting from three. At 27 years old, he’s only just reached his athletic prime and still has plenty of room to get better. The biggest appeal with Jones, however, is not anything that shows up on the stat sheet. Rather, as a determined, competitive defender, he’s someone who does all the dirty work without asking for anything in return.

For a Lakers team that’s weak on the defensive end, Herb Jones is exactly the kind of player they need. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves leading the way, Jones could come in off the bench or take LeBron’s place in the starting lineup. The question is, what would it take for the Lakers to get him?

With so many players coming off the books, the Lakers would have to include someone like Jarred Vanderbilt, Deandre Ayton, or Jake LaRavia in the package, along with at least two first-round picks (either 2028 or 2030). That still might not be enough for Jones, but it’s certainly a starting point for trade negotiations.

Whether they land him or not, their interest in Herb shows the Lakers are serious about making moves this offseason. With so much at stake, they know how important it is to shake things up and prove to their stars that they are doing whatever it takes to maximize their title odds.