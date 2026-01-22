Detroit Pistons Are The Favorites For Herb Jones: Potential Trade Could Involve Jaden Ivey

Changes aren’t necessary for the top seed in the East, but the Detroit Pistons have one deal in mind that could raise their ceiling even further this season. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Pistons have emerged as the favorites to land Herb Jones if he’s traded by the Pelicans.

Speaking on his podcast, Seigel revealed that the Pistons are expected to be active this trade deadline as they look to maximize their title odds. Herb Jones is currently one of the most highly coveted assets in the league, and the Pistons are in a position to land him if the Pelicans value Jaden Ivey in a deal (at least as much as two first-round picks).

At 32-10, and winners of four straight games, the Pistons are already dominating the competition, but there’s still some room for improvement. Alongside Cade Cunningham, they could use some more consistent three-and-d options on the perimeter, and Jones is one of the best in that regard.

In 23 games this season, Jones is averaging 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 39.4% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three. While they seem like relatively modest numbers, they come alongside elite perimeter defense in a clearly defined role.

As one of the best defensive teams in the league this season (allowing 109.9 points per game), the Pistons already have the personnel to be a dominant two-way club. By adding Jones, however, they could get even better with enough defensive talent, flexibility, and depth to contain any team in the league. The question is, would Jaden Ivey and minimal draft capital be enough to out-bid competitors?

The former fifth overall pick is having a down year in Detroit and is currently down to averages of 8.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 46.1% shooting and 36.4% shooting from three. In 27 games this season, his role and minutes have seen a sharp decline as the Pistons have thrived in the East.

At this point, we can say that Ivey is better off somewhere else, and the Pelicans offer a major opportunity. As a rebuilding team that’s stocking young talent, there’s no pressure to play winning basketball right away. By trading Herb for Ivey, they can swap a win-now guy for a younger player with a higher ceiling.

With weeks to go before the deadline, much still needs to play out before the Pistons make any major moves. Still, for a team with the best record in the East, they have the assets to make things very interesting this February.