Cavaliers Player Ratings: Harden And Tyson Step Up To Down Pistons In Battle Of Eastern Conference Giants

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t shoot better than the Detroit Pistons; in fact, Detroit hit 50.6% from the field, but Cleveland won where it mattered. They launched 46 threes, made 17 of them, protected the ball (just 10 turnovers), and led for 90% of the night in a 113-109 win. It wasn’t always pretty, but it was controlled.

When the Pistons made pushes, the Cavs answered with timely shot-making and steadier execution. By defeating the top-seeded Pistons, who have led the Eastern Conference all season long, it is clear that we have to take the Cavs seriously when it comes to Finals contention. Here’s how each Cavalier performed on Tuesday night.

James Harden: A-

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 5 TOV, 5-17 FG, 2-9 3PT, 6-6 FT, 35 MIN (-6)

James Harden orchestrated the offense and got to the line when things stalled, but the shooting struggles were obvious. Several step-back threes came up short, and five turnovers disrupted momentum at key moments. Still, his playmaking helped steady Cleveland when Detroit made pushes. It wasn’t efficient, but his control of pace mattered.

Jaylon Tyson: A-

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 8-15 FG, 5-12 3PT, 1-3 FT, 32 MIN (+8)

Jaylon Tyson brought real shot-making and energy. He wasn’t hesitant from deep and buried five threes, several of them momentum shifters. Beyond scoring, the two blocks showed how engaged he was defensively. For a young player, this felt poised and confident – exactly the kind of performance that swings tight games.

Evan Mobley: A-

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 5-9 FG, 2-4 3PT, 6-8 FT, 32 MIN (-2)

Evan Mobley quietly put together one of the most complete stat lines of the night. He stretched the floor with two threes, attacked closeouts with confidence, and stayed active defensively with two steals. The versatility stood out; scoring inside, spacing outside, and facilitating when needed. It wasn’t flashy, but it was mature, efficient basketball.

Dennis Schroder: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 2 TOV, 6-10 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-1 FT, 28 MIN (+16)

Schroder changed the tempo the moment he checked in. He attacked gaps, made quick decisions, and didn’t over-dribble. The efficiency (6-10) stood out, but so did his control late when Detroit trimmed the lead. He was the steady hand off the bench.

Craig Porter Jr.: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 3-8 FG, 1-4 3PT, 22 MIN (+6)

Porter filled the stat sheet in subtle ways. Eight rebounds from a guard spot gave Cleveland extra possessions, and he pushed the ball without forcing shots. The jumper wasn’t always there, but the hustle was undeniable.

Keon Ellis: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2-5 FG, 0-3 3PT, 3-3 FT, 27 MIN (-5)

Ellis contributed across the board, especially defensively. Two steals and a block highlight how active he was. The three-point shot didn’t fall, but he found other ways to stay effective and didn’t force offense.

Thomas Bryant: B-

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2-5 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-3 FT, 16 MIN (+12)

Bryant’s minutes were impactful. He stretched the floor as a big man, protected the rim once, and rebounded with purpose. His energy off the bench helped Cleveland survive non-starter stretches. Efficient, physical, and timely.

Sam Merrill: B-

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3-10 FG, 3-7 3PT, 27 MIN (-6)

Merrill’s role on the team is clear; he must learn to stretch the floor and take open shots. He hit 3 triples while keeping the defense honest. His 3-10 shooting line reflects some shots that were better off not being taken. Statistically, he didn’t have to offer much, but his gravity created driving lanes for others.

Jarrett Allen: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 4-7 FG, 0-2 FT, 21 MIN (-3)

Around the rim, Allen was efficient. He scored on the looks he was given, but it didn’t feel like a game where he was more dominant on defense. Detroit was able to effectively attack the paint multiple times and won the rebounding battle, which limited his overall defensive impact. He didn’t hurt the Cavs, but with Duren scoring on the other end, they needed more presence on defense.