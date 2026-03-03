LeBron James Still Undecided On NBA Future: No Plans After This Season

Lakers star LeBron James will only make decision on retirement after the current season.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The future has never been more uncertain for Lakers star LeBron James, but he’s making it a point not to think too hard about it (at least, for now). At All-Star weekend, the four-time champion implied that he was still unsure about what comes next, and that sentiment was confirmed in the latest update by The Athletic’s Dan Woike.

“The sense among sources around James is that he was sincere on All-Star Sunday when he told reporters he didn’t know what his future would look like. His teammates and coaches have been guessing what could be next, without any real consensus.”

James’ uncertainty about his future is not an act. Even with just a few months left on this season, he doesn’t know what he wants to do. As it stands, he’s got multiple options for his career as an unrestricted free agent: retire, return to the Lakers, or play again with a different team. A big decision like that shouldn’t come easily, and LeBron doesn’t want to carry that weight during regular-season action.

“If James doesn’t want to play anymore, league sources remind The Athletic that those career-defining decisions — leaving Cleveland for Miami, returning home, joining the Lakers — weren’t made until well after seasons ended,” wrote Woike. “While there’s a chance that James knows which way he’s leaning, one league source said James is also smart enough to know it would be foolish to make any permanent decisions in the emotional fog of an 82-game season.”

LeBron has said before that he’s going to take things one year at a time, and he meant that. Unlike in the past, he knows that every season could be his last, and that’s why he’s not going out of his way to make any plans beyond the immediate future. Now that he’s up for free agency this summer, he’s got no ties to any team beyond the 2025-26 season.

Regarding a potential return to the Lakers, that possibility is not off the table despite rising tensions. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will have a significant say in their pursuit of LeBron, and they both want to continue playing with the NBA legend. So, the decision is seemingly LeBron’s if he wants to don the Purple and Gold again or not.

Alternatively, he could opt to rejoin the Cleveland Cavaliers in one final send-off. If he prefers a full retirement tour, this could be his best place to do it, as it’d be a chance to finish where it all began. That’s not to mention the recruitment efforts of James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, who have begun their plans to team up with the NBA legend.

Ultimately, if LeBron would rather get a head start on his Las Vegas team ownership dreams, he could walk away as soon as this summer. It would be an abrupt ending to a historic career, but he’s got nothing left to prove as a four-time champion, four-time MVP, and 22x All-Star.

ByNico Martinez
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
