Clippers’ Kris Dunn Reveals 3 Ways Young Players Can Survive In The NBA

Kris Dunn delivered more than a stat line after the Los Angeles Clippers erased a 17-point deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors 114-101 on Monday night. He delivered a blueprint.

Following the victory, Dunn outlined what he believes are the three essentials for young players trying to survive in the NBA, a league he described as overflowing with talent and constant competition.

“I mean, first thing, I want to credit God. Without God and Jesus in my life, none of this would be possible. Then my support system at home.”

“But honestly, the league is filled with so much talent. You’ve got guys coming from college, guys coming from overseas. Sometimes your trajectory just goes a little different, like mine did. You have to play a role. I found my niche in the game, and it’s being a defensive player. More importantly, it’s being a connector.”

“I tell people this all the time. There are three things that get you to stay in this league: one, be good. Two, be a great teammate. Three, be available.”

Dunn backed up his words with production. He finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals as the Clippers rallied in the second half. Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Darius Garland added 12 points in his Clippers debut after being acquired at the trade deadline.

For Dunn, the performance was another example of how he has reshaped his career. Once viewed primarily as a defensive specialist, he has developed into a reliable two-way guard. This season, Dunn is averaging 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 49.3% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range. The improvement in his perimeter shooting has strengthened his case as an elite three-and-D contributor.

Leonard has publicly endorsed Dunn for All-Defensive First Team honors, pointing to his consistency and impact on that end of the floor. Dunn currently holds a defensive rating of 107.1, one of the strongest marks of his career and well below his previous best season rating of 114.0 in 2021-22. During stretches last year, he averaged over three steals per game, reinforcing his reputation as a disruptive perimeter defender.

Dunn’s message carries weight because his own path has not been linear. Drafted fifth overall in 2016, he entered the league with high expectations but faced injuries and fluctuating roles early in his career. Rather than chase star usage, he embraced role definition.

The Clippers’ comeback win highlighted those traits. Golden State jumped out to a 17-point lead behind Brandin Podziemski’s first-half scoring burst. In the second half, Los Angeles tightened defensively and dominated the paint, outscoring the Warriors by 26 points inside. Dunn’s steal and layup in the third quarter cut the deficit to five and shifted momentum.

In a league where roster spots are earned nightly, Dunn’s formula is practical rather than flashy. Talent opens the door, while professionalism keeps it open, and reliability keeps a player employed.