Warriors Player Ratings: Shot Volume, Not Shot Quality Leads To Ugly Loss Against Clippers

The Golden State Warriors controlled stretches of this game and even led for 69% of it, but inefficiency and interior struggles caught up to them in a 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Golden State fired up 48 threes and finished just 38.7% from the field overall, while getting crushed in the paint (62-36). The rebounding gap (52-40) and free-throw disparity also loomed large. It wasn’t a lack of effort; it was a lack of clean shot-making when momentum mattered most. Here’s how each Warrior performed.

Brandin Podziemski: B+

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 TOV, 9-18 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-2 FT, 37 MIN (-13)

Brandin Podziemski competed all night and looked like one of the only Warriors consistently creating something out of nothing. He attacked closeouts, rebounded in traffic, and wasn’t afraid of the moment even when the Clippers made runs. The efficiency was solid, and the energy was steady. If anything, the Warriors probably needed even more shot creation from him because he was one of the few who looked comfortable against L.A.’s physical defense.

Nate Williams: B

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 5-8 FG, 3-4 3PT, 5-6 FT, 22 MIN (+1)

Williams came off the bench and immediately changed the tempo. His shot selection was sharp, his feet were set on catch-and-shoot looks, and he attacked hard when defenders closed out recklessly. There was a noticeable burst of life whenever he was on the floor. In a game where many Warriors struggled to find rhythm, he looked decisive and confident – exactly what a second unit spark plug is supposed to be.

Al Horford: B

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK, 5-11 FG, 4-8 3PT, 3-5 FT, 27 MIN (-15)

Horford was one of the few starters who looked composed from start to finish. He spaced the floor beautifully, stepped into threes without hesitation, and punished late rotations. Defensively, he battled, but the Clippers’ size and physicality still tilted the paint battle. You could tell he understood what the game required, timely shooting and positional defense, but he didn’t get quite enough support around him to swing momentum.

Gui Santos: B-

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 2 TOV, 2-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 31 MIN (-5)

Santos did everything that doesn’t always show up loudly in a box score. With eleven rebounds, 3 steals, and a bunch of constant hustle, he got the Warriors’ second chance and more possessions. His shot wasn’t falling consistently, but Santos always brought the same energetic attitude. He played hard and was physical and aggressive while crashing the rebounding. With a couple more of those open shots falling, this would’ve been the best effort of the night.

Moses Moody: C+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 4-12 FG, 2-8 3PT, 25 MIN (-1)

Moody played with intent and kept moving without the ball, but the shot diet leaned heavily toward contested jumpers. He had a couple stretches where it looked like he might heat up, only for the rhythm to disappear again. To his credit, he didn’t let the misses affect his defensive effort, and his near-neutral plus/minus shows he wasn’t hurting them badly. Still, this felt like a missed opportunity for him to provide more reliable scoring.

Pat Spencer: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1 TOV, 3-8 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 21 MIN (-1)

Spencer’s versatility showed in some areas, he was able to facilitate from the high post, stretch the floor, and make the extra pass, but overall, he was underwhelming. The Clippers showed no hesitation when attacking the paint, and the Warriors needed more deterrence on the rim. Offensively, he moved with the flow, but you could tell the game asked for him to take more of an assertive role and be more of a scorer.

Quinten Post: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 4-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 12 MIN (+5)

Post’s minutes were solid and no-nonsense. He didn’t over-extend himself – he took the right shots at the right time, stepped into a three with confidence, and finished at the rim when the opportunity was there. Defensively, he competed and got a block that briefly energized the bench. His stint felt more steady and productive than anything in the game, where consistency was hard to come by. For the small amount of time he played, he made them count.

Draymond Green: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 1-5 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-2 FT, 31 MIN (-18)

Draymond Green was a constant talker, point finger, and trying to quarterback the defense, so that they felt his impact. On offense, the Clippers were happy to sit off the court, and when the open threes were missed, it tightened the defense for everyone else. He had a couple of decent reads, and with six assists, don’t forget about scoring; locating the pressure was all that was needed. It’s aggressive, steady, and ready to go. Unfortunately, that time was frustrating and felt like a waste.

De’Anthony Melton: D

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 3-14 FG, 1-7 3PT, 27 MIN (-16)

Melton has the effort, but it was one of those nights where nothing was going in. He was aggressive and so went for open looks, but the misses piled up and had a negative impact. The % poor shooting in a game, where the efficiency needed goes to others. He attacked the basket aggressively, but the end of the night remained the same.

Malevy Leons: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 0-1 FG, 6 MIN (-2)

Leons’ playing time was short, so he had little impact on the stats. Defensively, he was active, but did not shoot a basket that fell. He did not make a positive impact on the game, but did not make a negative impact on the game. Those short playing times are about surviving the time, which is what Leons did.