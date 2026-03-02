Bill Simmons Predicts Jayson Tatum Will Return Against Mavericks On March 6th

Bill Simmons is once again circling a date for Jayson Tatum’s return. On The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons said all signs are pointing toward March 6th in Dallas against the Mavericks as the likely comeback game.

“Tatum, it feels like it’s going to be Friday in Dallas. That’s what all signs are pointing to, Friday in Dallas… I was wondering if it would be this weekend, but by Friday. I think it was not going to be this weekend.”

This comes after Simmons previously predicted that Tatum would return against the Sixers on March 1st, a projection that did not materialize. The Celtics chose patience instead.

Boston still has games in Milwaukee against the Bucks on March 2nd and at home against the Charlotte Hornets on March 4th. Technically, a return in one of those matchups remains possible, especially the home game, where the environment would be controlled. But Simmons’ reporting tone suggests Dallas is the target.

Tatum recently addressed his recovery timeline with caution.

“I had an optional workout, or a couple of them today in San Francisco. I haven’t practiced with the team yet. I’m just gonna continue to follow the progression that we have; nothing is set in stone. It’s more so work out, see how you recover the next day, and then just make a plan from there.”

The 27-year-old has not played since tearing his Achilles tendon in last year’s playoffs. It was a devastating injury that ended Boston’s postseason and cast doubt over this season entirely.

Before going down, Tatum was having one of the best campaigns of his career. He averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from three. He was firmly in the MVP conversation and carrying a heavy offensive burden.

Now, the Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference at 40-20, even without him. That positioning gives them flexibility. Boston does not need Tatum to return as a 40-minute player immediately. If he does come back against the Dallas, there would be 22 games left in the regular season. That allows him to ease into rhythm, manage minutes, and rebuild conditioning without urgency.

There is also the long-term question. An Achilles injury is not something to rush. If there is any medical hesitation, the Celtics could simply hold him out for the rest of the season and prioritize 2026-27. Coming back too early carries significant risk, especially for a franchise cornerstone.

Still, the competitive pull is real. With Jaylen Brown playing at an MVP level, Derrick White steady, and the roster balanced, adding even 80 percent of Tatum changes the ceiling dramatically.

For now, the Celtics are taking it day by day. Tatum is progressing, doing workouts, ramping up 5-on-5 activity. But official team practice clearance has not happened yet. Simmons believes March 6th is the date. Whether that prediction holds this time remains to be seen.