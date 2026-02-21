Jayson Tatum Gets Real On Recovery Timeline After Major Tease From Celtics

Celtics star Jayson Tatum opens up on his imminent return after hitting new milestone in Achilles recovery.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Jayson Tatum, NBA Boston Celtics Player helps coach alongside Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics did not start this season with championship expectations, but things have worked out in their favor since opening night in October. Besides a lot of winning on the court, the injured Jayson Tatum is making fast progress on his injury recovery, and he’s optimistic about his chances to play this season. In a recent chat with Justin Turpin, be provided some clarity on where things stand, and what comes next as the Celtics prepare for this final stretch of games.

“I had an optional workout, or a couple of them today in San Francisco,” said Tatum. “I haven’t practiced with the team yet. I’m just gonna continue to follow the progression that we have; nothing is set in stone. It’s more so work out, see how you recover the next day, and then just make a plan from there.”

Tatum, 27, hasn’t played since tearing his right Achilles tendon in the 2025 Eastern Semifinals. The injury not only ended the Celtics’ title hopes that year, but it also cost him most of the 2025-26 campaign. Now, with only a quarter of the season left, time is running out for Tatum to rejoin his Celtics teammates.

While the six-time All-Star hasn’t joined the team in official practices yet, he’s been doing some 5-on-5 work for weeks in an effort to prepare his body for NBA action gradually. Tatum will ultimately dictate the pace of his progress, but he’s got a whole team of doctors and trainers helping him make the decision on when to return. The good news is, we shouldn’t have to wait much longer, and the Celtics are already teasing his return.

With just a few more milestones to reach, Tatum will be cleared for action, and then we can see how this Celtics team looks at full strength. When healthy, Jayson is easily one of the best players in the game with career averages of 23.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 45.2% shooting and 34.3% shooting from three.

If he’s able to return this season, he’ll be joining the second-best team in the East, right behind the Detroit Pistons. Alongside Jaylen Brown (who’s having an MVP-worthy season), Derrick White, and the newly acquired Nikola Vucevic, Tatum can lead the Celtics to an unexpected Finals run and shock the world in a legacy-defining comeback.

First, however, he’ll have to get healthy, and that means not skipping any steps on the path to recovery. It’s been a long and ugly road for Tatum, but his work is not done yet. If he holds out for a few more weeks, there’s a chance he might take the court again just in time for the playoffs.

ByNico Martinez
