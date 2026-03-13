Draymond Green Shares Take On Victor Wembanyama Being The NBA’s Best Two-Way Player

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama's status as the best two-way player in the NBA has been reaffirmed by Draymond Green's praiseworthy statement.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
5 Min Read
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) posts up on Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half at Frost Bank Center.
Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs are having an incredible season, earning a 48-18 record for the No. 2 seed this season. They’re just xxx games behind the No. 1 seed OKC Thunder, with center Victor Wembanyama leading them and having an MVP-caliber season of his own. While he missed their last game with an injury, Wembanyama is a genuine MVP contender and the likely frontrunner for DPOY this season.

Boston Celtics swingman and fellow MVP candidate Jaylen Brown recently made a statement that Wembanyama doesn’t even qualify for the conversation of best two-way players in the NBA because he can’t be compared with other regular NBA players who would be in this conversation.

“That boy Wemby is a problem, a big problem. When I say I’m the best two-way player in the league, it’s not counting Wemby. He’s not even human. I’m the best human player,”

Former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green weighed in on Brown’s statement on ‘The Draymond Green Show,’ wholeheartedly agreeing and doubling down on saying that Wembanyama doesn’t belong in the same conversation as other two-way players because he’s on an entirely different level.

“Wemby is this otherworldly thing, man. Like, I’m not even going to say otherworldly person, he is just this otherworldly thing, and everything that he does is going to take you like four people to do. Like, he is that special of a player. I think if he keeps this up, it’s going to be him who has to go snatch the MVP award.”

“Wemby’s been incredible, man. He does it on both ends of the floor. Talking about, ‘Is Wemby the best two-way player in the league?’ No, he’s not. He’s something else. Putting him in a category with everybody else, it just ain’t… He’s something else, we’re just gonna put it that way. He’s different from every player.”

The Golden State Warriors forward isn’t quick to praise young stars around the NBA, so Wembanyama had to have impressed Green massively to generate such comments. This shouldn’t be surprsing given Wembanyama’s play, averaging 24.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks this season. Other stars have also been enamored with Wembanyama’s on-court impact, including another MVP candidate like Cade Cunningham.

Green can’t attest to being a high-level two-way player in his career, excelling defensively while being an extremely streaky offensive player. Wembanyama doesn’t have the same problem.

He can already dominate in the post due to his size and increasing strength, but he’s a deft shooter who avearges 5.3 three-point attempts per game. He is arguably one of the greatest prospects the NBA has seen, and he’s been playing at a DPOY level since his rookie season.

People are already putting Wembanyama in conversations as an eventual GOAT due to his incredible skillset and the early success he’s already brought to the Spurs. They’re genuine contenders for the NBA Championship this season already, with Wembanyama leading the charge on both ends.

He’s complemented with a strong supporting cast around him with room to grow. Point guard De’Aaron Fox has provided feisty two-way play and is averaging 19.1 points and 6.4 assists. Castle might already be in the conversation of one of the best two-way players in the NBA, coming into the NBA as a defensive specialist and now averaging 16.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists this season.

Wembanyama has the pieces to contend around him, but to win it all will fall on his shoulders. For someone that’s so good that he can’t even be called human by elite peers, that should be something that’s at least possible, if not probable. They’re still in the mix for the No. 1 seed, and if they win that, their case as contenders becomes undeniable.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience.A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
Previous Article Nov 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images NBA Triple-Double Leaders By Season Over The Last 15 Years
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