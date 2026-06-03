Rich Paul Admits Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, But LeBron James Is The Best Player Ever

The NBA GOAT debate will never reach a consensus, but there are two names that are closer than anybody else: LeBron James and Michael Jordan. As two of the biggest legends in the basketball world, their legacies are closely intertwined, and nobody can agree on which title to give them.

For NBA agent Rich Paul (founder of Klutch Sports Group), however, there is a distinction between LeBron James’ status as the “greatest ever” and Michael Jordan’s title as the NBA “GOAT.” In his mind, the conversation with Michael is more about his impact as a cultural icon rather than being the most complete, all-around player.

“The way you feel about peak and longevity is the way I feel about GOAT and best ever,” said Paul on the ‘Game Over’ podcast. “I think Michael’s the GOAT, and I think LeBron is the best ever. Only in basketball do you freeze history. So, everyone freezes history with Mike, and I was the biggest Mike fan ever.”

In many ways, Michael Jordan set the ultimate standard. As a 14x All-Star, five-time MVP, and six-time champion, he’s one of the most accomplished superstars we’ve ever seen, but LeBron James has surpassed him in almost every metric. With career averages of 26.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting and 31.7% shooting from three, he’s the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with a full 23 seasons under his belt. That’s not to mention his 10 NBA Finals appearances (4-6), which is the third-most all-time.

If you look only at the numbers, LeBron has a strong case over Jordan, despite having fewer titles and MVPs. But what often gets lost in the conversation is Michael’s cultural impact. He transcended the game in ways that have not been matched, leaving behind a legacy in the form of his iconic brand that has yet to be topped.

In the end, it’s impossible to fully agree on how these legends compare, but it’s going to become an increasingly relevant conversation as LeBron James nears retirement. While he’s already reached GOAT status in some minds, people like Paul are offering a new perspective that could change the way we think about the NBA’s greatest legends.

Max Kellerman Says Victor Wembanyama Is Set Up To Be The GOAT

Ahead of his first NBA Finals appearance, Victor Wembanyama is a man without fear. Despite a lack of experience and a tough challenger in the Knicks, he’s approaching the series with total poise and confidence as he fights to realize his championship ambitions.

Whether he wins this year or not, however, Victor is uniquely situated for historic success. In fact, according to Max Kellerman, nobody has ever been more set up to take up LeBron and Jordan’s mantle as the NBA’s GOAT.

“He is better set up to be the GOAT than anybody ever,” said Max Kellerman. “Coming into the league with Jordan, people finally understood how good he was in the Olympics. But they didn’t know at the draft how good he was. LeBron comes in with all this fanfare, and he winds up in a situation that wasn’t great. Wemby comes in, because of his size, everyone knows how great he is. He is super young, and he takes care of himself like LeBron takes care of himself. He gets to the best possible organization he can get to, and they’re able to stockpile high-level draft picks. There’s never been a player entering the NBA more set up to be the GOAT than Victor Wembanyama.”

When it comes to individual greatness, there’s no doubt Victor has what it takes to succeed. In 64 games this season, he averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.1 blocks per game on 51.2% shooting and 34.9% shooting from three. After leading the Spurs to the second seed in the West (62-20), he became the youngest Defensive Player of the Year winner in NBA history.

But to truly reach the heights of someone like Jordan, Victor will also have to become a cultural success, and he’s already well on his way. Between his passionate playstyle, relentless competitive edge, and strong leadership qualities, he’s become a fan favorite in the NBA with all the tools he needs to carve out a long and historic career in the league.