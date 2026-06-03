Pelicans Willing To Offload Zion Williamson In Jaylen Brown Trade Negotiations, As Per Rumors

With the NBA offseason around the corner, the trade rumor mill has begun generating reports involving major names in potential moves this summer. Players like Jaylen Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo and even Donovan Mitchell are finding their names among rumors of potential blockbuster trades in the offseason.

According to the NBA insider, Jake L. Fischer, the Pelicans are now the fourth team in the race to potentially land Jaylen Brown in a trade.

“The Pelicans have been mentioned by various league executives with Jaylen Brown interest, as well,” Fischer said while speaking on Bleacher Report’s live show.

“We don’t know if Boston is even going to fully entertain this at the end of the day. But that doesn’t mean these teams are going to call and are going to try.”

Earlier, the Rockets, the Hawks and the Trail Blazers were named among frontrunners to potentially trade for Brown if the Celtics listen to offers.

Subsequently, another veteran NBA insider, Brandon ‘Scoop B.’ Robinson, reported that he spoke to a source inside the Pelicans and he claimed that if the Celtics were to adamantly demand for Zion Williamson then the Pelicans would not object, although they would prefer not to include him.

“The Pelicans prefer to keep Zion, but they aren’t married to him if they can offload him,” the source reportedly said as per Robinson.

“While New Orleans still values Williamson’s generational ceiling, they are no longer viewed as completely inseparable from the former number-one pick. If a massive overhaul is required—or if a deal for a player of Jaylen Brown’s caliber necessitates a pivot—the Pelicans are willing to listen to packages that would completely redirect the franchise identity,” Robinson further wrote.

Robinson then dove into what the Pelicans’ initial offer would look like in the potential negotiations: Trey Murphy, Dejounte Murray, and ‘significant draft capital.’

But if they insist that Zion Williamson will have to be a part of the trade package then the potential offer could look something like this: Zion Williamson, Herb Jones and ‘significant draft capital.’

However, the Pelicans can sell the initial package better to the Celtics’ front office since it gives them a young star prospect (Murphy) and a defensive anchor guard (Murray) to replace a franchise cornerstone.

Although, there’s a reason why the Pelicans want to retain Williamson if possible. He has a team-friendly contract that can be voided if he doesn’t play at least 41 games in the season.

Moreover, his performance this season was solid and indicative that the Pelicans’ former All-Star is playing with a chip on his shoulder and looking to solidify his place in the league which was at risk at one point.

Williamson averaged 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while going 60.0% from the field this season in 62 games played. So he could be a dark horse addition to the Celtics if their front office decides to listen to offers.

According to the comments that Brown made earlier last month and what Brad Stevens also said about their relationship indicates to me that Boston will likely not listen to offers for their franchise cornerstone in the first place.

But in this business. if someone makes an offer too good to refuse, the Celtics might even allow it to him. So fans are intently keeping an eye on what happens with Brown and the Celtics this summer.