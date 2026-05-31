Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Donovan Mitchell On Thunder By Sacrificing Jalen Williams

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the 2026 NBA Playoffs with championship expectations after finishing with the NBA’s best record at 64-18. They swept both the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers in the first two rounds and looked poised to become the first repeat champion in nearly a decade.

Then they ran into Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder lost a heartbreaking seven-game Western Conference Finals series, and that defeat has already sparked speculation about whether Oklahoma City should make a major move this summer.

One of the boldest ideas came from Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, who proposed a blockbuster trade that would send Donovan Mitchell to Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Thunder receive: Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers receive: Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace

This is the type of trade that likely would never have been discussed if the Thunder had reached the NBA Finals. But after coming up short, Oklahoma City must evaluate every option as it tries to stay ahead of a rapidly improving Spurs team.

The Cavaliers finished 52-30 and reached the Eastern Conference Finals before being swept by the New York Knicks. After blowing a 22-point lead in Game 1, Cleveland never recovered and now faces difficult questions about its future.

If Mitchell signals uncertainty about signing another extension, acquiring Williams could give the Cavaliers a new franchise cornerstone alongside Evan Mobley. At just 25 years old, Williams already owns a championship, an All-Star appearance, an All-NBA selection, and an All-Defensive selection. Adding Wallace would further strengthen Cleveland’s perimeter defense and backcourt depth.

A young core of Mobley, Williams, and Wallace could keep the Cavaliers competitive for years while providing greater financial flexibility than a Mitchell supermax extension.

The Thunder Can Create A Historic Backcourt

Donovan Mitchell remains one of the NBA’s elite scorers. The Cavaliers star averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists this season while shooting 48.3% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range. He carried Cleveland throughout the regular season and remained their most reliable offensive weapon during the playoffs.

Mitchell is entering Year 2 of his three-year, $150 million extension. He will earn $50.1 million next season and holds a $53.8 million player option for 2027-28.

He is also extension eligible beginning July 7. Cleveland can offer him a four-year, $272 million extension. If Mitchell waits until 2027 and qualifies for a supermax, he could potentially earn around $350 million over five years while also becoming eligible for a no-trade clause.

Putting Mitchell next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would instantly create one of the most explosive offensive duos in basketball.

While both players are elite scorers, their styles are very different. Gilgeous-Alexander dominates by attacking the paint, getting to the free-throw line, and operating in the midrange. Mitchell thrives as a high-volume perimeter scorer and attempted 8.8 three-pointers per game this season, ranking among the league leaders. The fit on paper is intriguing.

The cost, however, would be high.

The Cavaliers Get Two Great Young Talents

Jalen Williams remains one of the NBA’s best young stars despite a frustrating injury-plagued season. Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 29.9% from three-point range. However, he appeared in only 33 games due to recurring hamstring injuries.

The health concerns became even more alarming during the Spurs series. Williams played in just three of the seven games, totaling only 54 minutes before suffering another hamstring setback. Still, it is impossible to ignore what he accomplished during Oklahoma City’s championship season.

Last year, Williams averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.5% from three. He earned All-Star, All-NBA, and All-Defensive honors while helping lead the Thunder to a championship.

His five-year, $239 million extension begins next season and will pay him $41.2 million in 2026-27, $44.55 million in 2027-28, $47.85 million in 2028-29, $51.15 million in 2029-30, and $54.45 million in 2030-31.

Meanwhile, Cason Wallace has become one of Oklahoma City’s most valuable young role players. Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 steals while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.1% from three-point range.

He remains on his rookie contract and will earn $7.2 million next season before becoming a restricted free agent. That combination of talent, youth, defense, and financial flexibility would be extremely attractive for Cleveland.

This Trade Depends On Thunder’s Willingness To Sacrifice Their Core

Ultimately, this trade comes down to one question.

Would Oklahoma City rather continue building around its young championship core, or would it sacrifice long-term upside for a proven superstar scorer who could help Shai Gilgeous-Alexander immediately challenge Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs?

After Game 7, that question suddenly feels far more realistic than it did a few weeks ago.