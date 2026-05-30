NBA Fans Flame Chet Holmgren After Horrid Performance In Game 7

The San Antonio Spurs are headed to the NBA Finals, and it marks the beginning of a new era in NBA history. While the job is not yet done, most fans agree that Victor Wembanyama has already proven himself as one of the best players in the game.

Tonight, in Game 7, he dominated from the opening tip, but there’s another story that’s gaining traction across the league. This one involves Thunder big man, Chet Holmgren, who was completely invisible in the must-win game. In 32 minutes on the court, Holmgren finished with a measly four points, four rebounds, zero assists, two steals, and two blocks on 50.0% shooting from the field. He only attempted two shots, committed two turnovers, and was -3 on the floor. The worst part? He’s on the books for a five-year, $239 million contract extension that kicks in next season.

“Chet Holmgren is about to start a five-year max extension and is supposed to be the second-best player on this Thunder roster, especially with Jalen Williams sidelined,” wrote Zach Schimaker. “Scoring 4 points on 2 shots in 30 minutes of a Game 7 is inexcusable. This is an embarrassing no-show.”

Holmgren is supposed to be the second-best player on this Thunder team, and he was solid in the regular season, averaging 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game on 55.7% shooting from the field and 36.2% from three. Tonight, however, he was sent to the bench for Jared McCain as Thunder coach Mark Daigneault desperately looked for a spark.

“That Chet Holmgren contract next season isn’t looking too sexy right now,” one fan wrote. “With J-Dub and Ajay, OKC will be back, but the clock is officially ticking…”

The Thunder were the NBA champions last season, and nobody had a problem with Chet back then. After tonight’s performance, however, (and his performance in the series as a whole), fans are calling for GM Sam Presti to find a replacement.

“I have so much frustration towards Chet Holmgren,” wrote one X user. “All we needed was 15 points and 10 rebounds. If I’m Presti, I’ve seen enough from Chet to know he’s not the one. I really thought Chet would have a Giannis trajectory. He’d be 20+ pounds bigger, bombing coast to coast. Just sad.”

Whatever happens this summer, Chet needs to use this moment as a learning experience. At 24, he’s young enough to bounce back from this rough series, but things may never be the same again. Even if he stays on the Thunder, he’ll have to adjust his game and approach.

“Chet Holmgren didn’t arrange anything in this series,” a fan stated on X. “Earning $41 million starting from next season, he’s going to have to change something,” an NBA fan posted. “He needs to expand this game; otherwise, it’s going to be a massive problem for the Thunder every year against the Spurs in the playoffs.”

Ultimately, many factors contributed to the loss tonight, but Chet’s performance may have been what sealed their fate. In the absence of Jalen Williams, who is nursing a left hamstring strain, the Thunder needed more from Holmgren, and he failed to deliver in all aspects.

“One of the points that balanced this series even more than it should have,” read a scathing review. “Chet Holmgren not being a factor, I talked about that throughout the entire series. 4 points and 4 rebounds, regardless of the usage difficulties, is way too little.”

With the Thunder’s repeat dreams officially over now, it’s back to the drawing board for GM Sam Presti. Fortunately, he has plenty of assets to work with, including players and draft picks to remake the roster. We know that guys like Shai and Jalen Williams will stick around, but it’s hard to say what happens with Chet after his disastrous playoff run.

Unless Chet shows signs of taking up that mantle as the team’s secondary star, the Thunder may be better off finding someone more reliable in the frontcourt who can provide that crucial support for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the starting lineup. Either way, he’s given the front office a lot to think about this summer.