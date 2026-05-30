Anthony Edwards Loses Eligibility For $300M Supermax This Season After Falling Short Of 65-Game Rule

Anthony Edwards has developed into one of the NBA’s brightest young superstars. Unfortunately for the Minnesota Timberwolves guard, a frustrating combination of injuries and missed games has now cost him a chance at a massive payday this offseason.

Edwards played in just 61 regular-season games, falling short of the NBA’s mandatory 65-game threshold required to qualify for All-NBA teams and major end-of-season awards. Edwards reportedly appealed the ruling, citing a legitimate right knee injury along with illness-related absences. An independent arbitrator reviewed the case but ultimately denied the appeal.

As a result, Edwards is no longer eligible for a four-year supermax extension worth roughly $300 million this summer. The financial impact is significant.

Had Edwards reached the 65-game requirement and earned an All-NBA selection, which many around the league believed was almost guaranteed, he would have become eligible for the lucrative supermax extension next offseason.

Instead, the Timberwolves star is currently eligible for a much smaller two-year extension worth approximately $122 million.

Despite the setback, there is still good news for Minnesota. This situation only delays Edwards’ eligibility rather than eliminating it completely. If Edwards reaches the 65-game threshold next season and earns another All-NBA selection, he would immediately become eligible for the same four-year, $300 million supermax extension in 2027.

For now, the Timberwolves have little reason to worry. Edwards remains under contract for the next three seasons as part of his five-year, $244.6 million designated rookie extension. He is scheduled to earn $48.9 million next season, followed by $52.3 million in 2027-28 and $55.6 million in 2028-29.

On the court, Edwards delivered another superstar campaign. The four-time All-Star averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 39.8% from three-point range. Those numbers would have almost certainly earned him a spot on one of the three All-NBA teams had he met the eligibility requirements.

The 24-year-old also continued establishing himself as one of the league’s most explosive scorers and most dangerous perimeter threats. His scoring average ranked among the NBA’s elite, while his efficiency from beyond the arc reached career-best levels.

That is what makes the situation particularly frustrating. This was not a case of Edwards underperforming. It was simply a case of not playing enough games.

The NBA implemented the 65-game rule to encourage player participation and ensure award winners are consistently available throughout the season. While the policy has achieved some of its goals, Edwards has now become one of the highest-profile stars to feel the financial consequences of the rule.

Still, the bigger picture remains unchanged.

Minnesota continues to explore ways to maximize its championship window around Edwards. Recent reports have ranged from concerns that the Timberwolves’ biggest fear is Edwards eventually requesting a trade to speculation linking the franchise to stars such as Ja Morant.

Edwards has also been connected to recruitment efforts involving Kyrie Irving, while various blockbuster trade proposals have suggested Minnesota pursue another elite co-star following its playoff exit.

Among the biggest names mentioned in league circles is Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose availability would instantly reshape the Timberwolves’ long-term outlook. Regardless of which rumors gain traction, the organization’s priority remains building a contender around Edwards and keeping its franchise player satisfied for years to come.

One missed threshold may have delayed a potential $300 million contract, but Anthony Edwards’ path toward becoming one of the highest-paid players in NBA history remains very much alive