Jay Williams Highlights Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Flops In New ‘Life Alert With SGA’ Segment

Jay Williams' new segment on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went viral.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a call against him following a defensive play against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is dominating the headlines during the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, but not for the reasons he’d have hoped. Gilgeous-Alexander has come under fire for flopping and foul-baiting, and ESPN’s Jay Williams has emerged as one of his most vocal critics.

Williams had gone on quite the wild rant about the Thunder on Get Up before Game 3 against the Spurs, and he introduced a new segment titled “Life Alert with SGA” on the show on Friday.

“First off, I’d say SGA is one of the most special players we have in the game of basketball,” Williams said. “He is elite when he plays up and down. There’s a reason why he’s two-time MVP. But cue this, we’re going to have this segment that’s going to call ‘Life Alert with SGA. Help me, I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up.'”

Williams showed clips from the Thunder’s 118-91 loss in Game 6 on Thursday, where Gilgeous-Alexander just fell to the floor when he felt there was no need to. After Game 2, it had been revealed that the Canadian had fallen to the floor at a much higher rate than anyone else in these playoffs.

Williams pointed out it’s not just Gilgeous-Alexander who’s falling, but his Thunder teammates as well. He showed Lu Dort doing so while attempting to get by a screen.

“This is not only SGA, their whole team does this,” Williams said. “This is why I said every possession feels like a negotiation with the refs.”

It sure does seem like a negotiation. It’s making what should have been the best playoff series we have had in years less enjoyable to watch.

Williams also commended the Spurs players, like Stephon Castle, for absorbing contact and playing through it. He believes Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t doing so because of how well he is being defended.

“These young bucks are playing through contact,” Williams said. “They’re not falling each and every possession. SGA, ’cause he’s not scoring because he’s getting strapped up defensively, his way of scoring is at the free-throw line. He’s looking for the contact instead of looking for the shot. That’s the difference between the way the two teams are playing.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 24.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game against the Spurs while shooting just 37.9% from the field and 26.1% from beyond the arc. The four-time All-Star has made 44 field goals in this series and 52 free throws.

Gilgeous-Alexander is at 120 FGM in these playoffs and 123 FTM. The 27-year-old is doing a lot of damage from the charity stripe.

You struggle to think of the last time a reigning two-time MVP was getting called out in this manner by the media. Previously, Max Kellerman claimed Gilgeous-Alexander flops on every play. It is what Williams was complaining about before Game 3 as well.

“When you watch OKC play, every single call, every single time they shoot, SGA is landing in somebody’s region, he’s falling down,” Williams said, via NBA Courtside. “And you’re just like, ‘How do I root for that? I see why I can root for [Victor Wembanyama]. I can’t root for that.’…As a fan of the game, I just want to see the game respected. And there are times when I watch OKC play, I don’t feel like they respect the process of the game. It’s too much foul-baiting.”

It’s safe to say that the majority of the neutrals are rooting for the Spurs in the series. The Thunder have gone from somewhat of a feel-good story in 2024 to the biggest villains in 2026.

Game 7 will tip off at Paycom Center on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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