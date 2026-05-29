6 Restricted Free Agents Who Could Change Teams This Offseason

Restricted free agency is not always the loudest part of the offseason, but it can become one of the most difficult areas for front offices. Several teams have young players they want to keep, but the second apron, luxury tax, and long-term salary structure can change the decision fast.

The unrestricted market usually gets more attention because the player can leave without limits. Restricted free agency works differently. The original team can match any offer sheet, but that doesn’t mean it will match any number. A high offer from a team with cap space can force a front office to pick between asset retention and financial discipline.

That is where the real tension is. Some teams like their young players, but not enough to pay above market value. Other teams can attack that gap. A rebuilding team with space can overpay a little because it needs young talent. A contender near the apron may not have that same freedom.

This offseason has several restricted free agents who fit that exact profile. They are young enough to still improve, productive enough to get paid, and flawed enough to create debate inside their own teams. If another franchise gives them a bigger offer than expected, their current teams may have to think hard before matching.

Here are six restricted free agents who could change teams this offseason if their market gets too expensive.

6. Quinten Post

Quinten Post is not the biggest name in this class, but he is exactly the type of restricted free agent who can become expensive for a team with payroll pressure. The Warriors already have huge money tied to veterans, and that makes a young rotation big more difficult to keep if another team gives him a real offer sheet.

Post had 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 17.3 minutes per game this season. He played 67 games and started 35, so this was not just a small garbage-time sample. The shooting was not perfect at 44.0% from the field and 33.6% from three, but the role still has value. A 7-foot center who can pass, screen, shoot enough from outside, and survive in a motion offense is not easy to find for cheap.

The Warriors used him because he gave them a different frontcourt look. He is not a pure rim runner. He can space above the break, move the ball, and keep the paint more open for drivers. That skill set fits modern bench units, and it also gives him more value for teams that need low-cost size with some offensive feel.

A three-year, $27.0 million offer sheet, around $9.0 million per season, would put real pressure on the Warriors. That is not starter money, but it is also not a minimum-level bet. For a team with cap space, it is a reasonable gamble. For the Warriors, every extra mid-tier contract makes the roster more expensive and less flexible.

That is why Post could leave. He deserves more minutes than a normal deep bench center, and another team could sell him a bigger role. If the Warriors see him as only a 15-to-18-minute big, matching that type of offer may not be automatic.

The Warriors’ contract context is heavy, with Stephen Curry at $62.6 million, Jimmy Butler coming off an ACL tear at $56.8 million, and Draymond Green holding a $27.7 million player option he is expected to take.

5. Mark Williams

Mark Williams is a different restricted free-agent case because the production is good, but the situation around him is not simple. The Suns got real value when he was on the floor, but they also have Khaman Maluach waiting for a bigger role. That creates a real decision at center.

Williams had 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 23.6 minutes per game this season. He shot 64.4% from the field and gave the Suns a real rim target after years of unstable center play. The scoring was simple, but effective. He finished rolls, caught lobs, scored off offensive rebounds, and gave them size in the paint.

The issue is not talent. The issue is cost, health, and future minutes. Williams played 60 games, which was a career high, but his left foot stress reaction came back at the worst time and kept him out of the playoffs. For a 7-foot-1 center with past back, foot, and thumb problems, that changes the contract conversation.

A three-year, $42.0 million deal, around $14.0 million per season, is a fair market number. That is not too high for a starting center who rebounds, protects the rim, and shoots 64.4% from the field. But if another team pushes the offer to four years and $60.0 million, around $15.0 million per season, the Suns would have to think harder.

The Suns also have to decide how fast they want to move with Maluach. He was the No. 10 pick for a reason. If the front office sees him as the long-term starter, paying Williams starter money becomes more complicated.

That is why Williams could explore other opportunities. He is good enough to start somewhere, young enough to still improve, and productive enough to get paid. If another team gives him a bigger role and a stronger offer, it would not be shocking if the Suns decide not to match.

4. Tari Eason

Tari Eason is the type of restricted free agent who can make a team very uncomfortable. The Rockets like him, and they should. He is a 6-foot-8 forward who defends, rebounds, creates extra possessions, and can play in ugly playoff minutes. But the money part is getting harder.

Eason had 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.5 blocks in 25.8 minutes per game this season. The shooting was not elite at 41.6% from the field, but the 35.8% from three keeps his value high enough. He is not a primary scorer. He is a wing defender with real activity, offensive rebounding, transition value, and enough shooting to stay on the floor.

The problem is the contract. At the start of the 2025-26 season, Brian Windhorst reported that Eason turned down a four-year, $100.0 million extension with injury protections before the season. That means his camp has already shown it wants something in the $25.0 million annual range, or at least close to it. The Rockets did not finish that deal, and now the market can test them.

A four-year, $88.0 million offer sheet, around $22.0 million per season, would be a serious pressure point. The Rockets are already expensive, and Amen Thompson is extension-eligible next. If Thompson gets paid superstar money, then paying Eason more than $20.0 million annually becomes a bigger roster question.

That is where teams like the Lakers, Bulls, or Nets can make sense. All three could use a long, young, and physical forward who can defend multiple positions and play without many touches. Eason does not need plays called for him. He needs minutes, space to crash the glass, and a role where his defense is treated like true value.

If one of those teams goes above $20.0 million per year, it would not be strange to see Eason leave. The Rockets can match, but matching is not the same as wanting the contract. Eason is good enough to get paid, and expensive enough to create a real decision.

3. Peyton Watson

This may be the most complicated restricted free-agent decision in this group because the Nuggets have a financial problem before the offer sheet even arrives. They can match any deal for Peyton Watson because they control his restricted rights, but matching is only one part of the question. The real issue is what they have to move to make the contract work.

Watson had 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks this season. He shot 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from three, which changed his value. Before this season, the sell was mostly defense, length, transition, and weak-side rim protection. Now there is enough shooting and straight-line scoring to make him look like a real two-way wing.

That is why the Nuggets can’t treat him like a bench piece. At 23, Watson is exactly the type of player expensive contenders usually lose when the cap sheet gets too tight. Tim Bontemps reported that the expectation around the league is that the Nuggets may need to move Cameron Johnson or Christian Braun to create enough room to pay Watson in that same salary range.

That is a serious situation. Johnson is on an expiring $23.0 million deal. Braun signed a five-year, $125.0 million extension. If Watson gets an offer around four years and $92.0 million, or $23.0 million per season, the Nuggets are not just making a decision on Watson. They are making a decision on the entire wing rotation.

The Nuggets need his defense, athleticism, and growth. But they also need payroll balance around Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Braun, and Johnson. If they can trade Johnson, keeping Watson becomes easier. If they can’t, the offer sheet could force a real roster shakeup.

That is why Watson can change teams. It is not because the Nuggets don’t value him. It is because keeping him may require another big move first.

2. Bennedict Mathurin

Bennedict Mathurin is one of the biggest unknowns in this restricted free-agent class because his situation changed in the middle of the season. He arrived at the Clippers in the Ivica Zubac trade, but he was not extended right away. There has also not been much strong public noise about a new long-term deal since then.

That makes the whole situation strange. Mathurin had 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists this season while shooting 43.0% from the field. He is still only 23, and he can score in ways that are useful for a team with an older star. He gets downhill, draws fouls, attacks closeouts, and can create shots without needing a full offense built for him.

The problem is the rest of the profile. Mathurin is not a high-level defender. He is not a natural playmaker. The three-point shot still comes and goes. That makes his value harder to price, because paying a pure scorer real money can become dangerous if the defense and passing don’t move up.

For the Clippers, that question is even bigger. They traded for him, but that does not automatically mean they see him as a long-term core piece. He may be more of an asset than a franchise piece. The Clippers also have to decide what direction they are taking with Kawhi Leonard, Darius Garland, and the rest of the roster.

A three-year, $54.0 million offer sheet, around $18.0 million per season, would be reasonable. But if another team pushes it to four years and $80.0 million, the Clippers should think hard. That is starter-level money for a player who still has real holes.

Mathurin could stay because the Clippers have matching rights and need a youth takeover. But the lack of a quick extension makes this feel open. If another team sees him as a bigger offensive piece than the Clippers do, he could become one of the more realistic names to move.

1. Walker Kessler

I think the strongest player on this list is Walker Kessler, but he may also be the most interesting restricted free-agent case. The Jazz still need size, rim protection, and rebounding. Kessler gives them all of that. But the frontcourt is not as open as it was before.

The Jazz now have Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. as major frontcourt pieces. That changes the equation. Markkanen is a high-usage scoring forward. Jackson gives them another elite defensive big with more shooting range and more offensive versatility. Kessler is still the true center, but his role is not as automatic as it looked before.

Kessler barely played this season because of a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He played only five games, but the numbers were still strong: 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.4 steals in 30.8 minutes per game. He also shot 70.3% from the field. The sample is small, but the skill set is there. He protects the rim, finishes everything near the basket, and gives the Jazz a real defensive anchor.

The contract is where this gets difficult. Kessler is expected to look for a deal in the $25.0 million to $30.0 million annual range. A four-year, $100.0 million offer, around $25.0 million per season, would already be expensive. A bigger offer sheet would force the Jazz to decide how much they want to pay a center who played only five games and shares the frontcourt with Markkanen and Jackson.

There is also the Keyonte George extension coming. George made a major jump and looks like one of the main offensive pieces for the Jazz. If he is part of the long-term core, that money has to be protected, too.

The Jazz may still match because Kessler is very good. But the fit is not as simple now. If another team gives him $25.0 million or more per year, this could become a real decision instead of an automatic match.