Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Has Finger Surgery, Plans to Play Game 1 Of NBA Finals With Brace

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson underwent a surgery on his right pinky finger after the Eastern Conference Finals, but plans to still play in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Nov 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) protects the basketball against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are awaiting the winner of the Western Conference Finals after eliminating the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 4-0 sweep to win the East. The San Antonio Spurs and OKC Thunder have pushed their series to seven games, so the Knicks are a few days away from knowing for sure who their opponent will be.

The Knicks have rolled through the Playoffs with little competition, giving their players plenty of rest over the last two series, which ended in a 4-0 sweep win for New York. Unfortunately, the team is still facing an injury problem with a rotational player, as backup center Mitchell Robinson underwent surgery on his pinky finger and was reported as out indefinitely.

ESPN’s Shams Charania shared a positive update on Friday morning, revealing Robinson intends to play in Game 1 with a brace on his finger.

“Mitchell Robinson has undergone surgery on his broken right pinky finger — and fully plans to play in the New York Knicks’ Game 1 of the NBA Finals against OKC or San Antonio next Wednesday while wearing a brace on his hand, sources tell ESPN.”

Robinson has averaged 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds on 14.2 minutes per game through the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

He’s been limited to around 10-15 minutes a game, where he provides high-energy rebounding and rim protection. His poor offensive skills make it hard for the Knicks to operate their five-out offense, but Robinson’s presence boosts the team’s defense and gives them a rotational option behind Karl-Anthony Towns. The next center in their rotation is Ariel Hukporti, who averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in the regular season and has received limited postseason minutes.

With Robinson’s rotational load already pretty minimal, risking a pinky finger injury shouldn’t be that much of a problem, especially because it’s the NBA Finals. Nobody wants to miss a Finals game for something they can play through, which is what Robinson is doing. The worry is that the center might struggle at grabbing rebounds, his primary skill, with his hands being less than 100%.

Robinson being limited with injury will have a real effect on the Knicks if the Spurs advance to the Finals, as he’d be an effective weapon against Victor Wembanyama. The Thunder plays into the Knicks’ strength as a perimeter-oriented team, so Robinson’s absence could be mitigated in that series. However, the Knicks will need an effective Robinson to stop Wembanyama, as Wemby has shredded every defender he’s faced in the postseason outside of four-time DPOY Rudy Gobert.

If Robinson can’t even play 10 minutes effectively, the Knicks will likely increase the burden on players like Towns and OG Anunoby in the frontcourt to compensate for the lack of Robinson. It’s the Finals, so neither player will be concerned with minimizing future injury risk to themselves with a championship on the line. This is what players load manage for all season, so Towns and Anunoby should be ready and willing to take on more minutes if Robinson can’t play.

Knicks coach Mike Brown is in his first season with the franchise and has judiciously rotated his players. Former Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau would anyway force Anunoby and Towns to play 40 minutes a game in the Playoffs, so they definitely can manage that now after playing 33.8 minutes and 30.2 minutes per game, respectively, so far in the postseason.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByIshaan Bhattacharya
Follow:
Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
Previous Article Stephon Castle (5) of the San Antonio Spurs in action against the Kings. Stephon Castle Says Spurs Feel They Are Better Team Than Thunder
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like