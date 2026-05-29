Kyrie Irving Reportedly Viewed As Redundant Next To Austin Reaves On Lakers

Although Kyrie Irving has been identified as an offseason target for the Lakers, an insider explained why he may not be the right fit for the team.

Siddhant Gupta
5 Min Read
Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) runs back up the court during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will be entering the offseason as one of the more exciting free agent destinations in the league. Although reports have suggested that the Purple and Gold aren’t likely to make any major changes, some rumors have suggested otherwise, as a player like Kyrie Irving emerged on the radar.

With the Dallas Mavericks undergoing a large-scale organizational overhaul this summer, there are rumblings concerning Kyrie Irving’s position on the roster. To that point, the Lakers have been viewed as a potential landing spot for the nine-time All-Star, potentially pairing him up with his former teammate Luka Doncic. However, NBA insider Jake Fischer recently revealed why this may be redundant.

“My only real understanding of what the Lakers want to do from a timeline perspective is they want to bring in a talent that fits 27-year-old Luka Doncic’s timeline,” Fischer began. “As great as that pairing of Luka and Kyrie was, I think Kyrie is a little bit redundant with Austin Reaves, and the Lakers, by all accounts, do want to bring him back into the fold.”

“I’m not paying too much stock in the Kyrie-Luka reunion at this time,” he added. “It’s an interesting idea. Obviously the pairing worked, but that’s not something I’ve been made aware of at this juncture.”

Fischer touches upon an interesting point here. It goes without saying that the Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic combination was effective. Considering that the Dallas Mavericks made it all the way to the NBA Finals on the back of this pairing in 2024, the merits of this combination were evident.

But it just does not seem feasible in the current context.

The Lakers boast roughly $59.7 million in free cap space this summer, giving them enough flexibility to acquire talent in the offseason. However, given their inclination to re-sign Austin Reaves, who could garner a five-year, $240 million deal, L.A. could see most of that cap space disappear in the blink of an eye.

Whether Austin Reaves deserves such a contract or not is a topic of discussion. However, it is equally difficult to dispute how effective he and Luka Doncic were when they shared the floor.

For the 2025-26 season, Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game on 49.0% shooting from the field and 36.0% from three-point range. As a duo, Reaves and Doncic combined for 66.8 points per game in the regular season and boasted an offensive rating of 118.5, accounting for a 30-11 record for the Lakers.

As Fischer mentioned, pairing Kyrie Irving with Luka Doncic may have value, but it may disrupt the internal chemistry with Austin Reaves.

Acquiring Kyrie Irving ($39.5 million) via trade also presents several other challenges.

One alternative would involve packaging Rui Hachimura (sign-and-trade), Luke Kennard (sign-and-trade), a salary filler, and draft compensation. Meanwhile, another could involve signing and trading LeBron James with draft compensation and other salary fillers.

Regardless, the Mavericks may not be too satisfied with either approach, as the franchise continues rebuilding around Cooper Flagg.

Alternatively, the Lakers could consider signing and trading Austin Reaves for Kyrie Irving, potentially reuniting the nine-time All-Star with Doncic. With an “improved” core, the Lakers may also be able to convince LeBron James to accept a pay cut and return next season, ensuring another reunion between championship teammates.

Although there is some merit to this move, the Purple and Gold would be advised to be cautious. At 34, Kyrie Irving (23.7 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 5.6 APG for his career) doesn’t necessarily match Doncic’s timeline anymore. Given that he only has two years left on his contract (including a player option in 2027), acquiring him would be a “championship or bust” move.

For all intents and purposes, this would be a high-risk trade for the Lakers, especially if injuries derail the season again. Thus, from a long-term perspective, pursuing Irving may not be the most worthwhile endeavor.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Sophie Rain Claims Basketball Star Once Offered Her $15 Million For Her Virginity Sophie Rain Claims Basketball Star Once Offered Her $15 Million For Her Virginity
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like