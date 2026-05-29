Sophie Rain Claims Basketball Star Once Offered Her $15 Million For Her Virginity

OnlyFans model Sophie Rain confirmed a story about being offered $15 million by an NBA star for her virginity.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
5 Min Read
Sophie Rain Claims Basketball Star Once Offered Her $15 Million For Her Virginity
Credit: Fadeaway World

OnlyFans model Sophie Rain has been making headlines in the NBA world over the last season for a number of reasons. Her claim that she almost made more money than LeBron James stunned fans before she actually confirmed she made $42 million over 2024 compared to the $48.2 million salary James was on in 2024-25. She also appeared on a podcast with Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr., and had multiple interactions with legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Rain is famous for making explicit content on her OnlyFans, but it’s been made clear that she’s a virgin and never posts content about intercourse with another man. As a result, fans have made odd comments about her in the past. Due to the popularity of her explicit content, she reportedly received multi-million dollar offers for losing her virginity.

On a recent appearance on DJ Vlad’s show, Rain confirmed that she does receive offers like this, with one notable offer coming at $15 million by an unnamed basketball star, whom she refused to identify in any way.

“Yes, that is true. But obviously I’m not doing that. I don’t want to speculate or cause speculation.

While Vlad joked about how he would’ve accepted the offer, it’s clear Rain is holding the principles she started this work with close to herself. Whether or not the image she’s crafting for herself is real is immaterial, since people are still willingly sending her their money for the content she posts.

Naturally, it’s unclear which NBA players would do something like this, but we’ve seen All-Stars openly getting caught up in situations like this in the past. Given how big the reported offer was, it has to either be a veteran who’s made $100s of millions already, or it’s a young player on a big contract.

Rain’s financial success as an internet model who posts explicit content has made her earnings rival those of NBA All-Stars. Michael Porter Jr., who made $xx million last season on the Nets, openly criticized the people who willingly send money for Rain’s content to help her earn that much.

“I mean, to me it’s kind of lame that dudes is giving her 50 M’s bro. And it be dudes who probably got wives and kids and they’re over there in their little room being weird like. To me, that’s wild… But I mean, like, I don’t judge anybody, but like, that’s wild to me. Like, she’s made, I seen something, she made 80-something M’s in the past year or two. Like, that’s crazy.”

“And the thing about that, bro, is these girls on OnlyFans, they’re not even the ones typing, going back and forth with these dudes. They’re probably talking to some dude in the Philippines who’s running her account. So like, y’all wasting y’all’s bread doing that.”

Rain appeared on Porter Jr.’s podcast to break this perception that she didn’t work for her pay by describing her grind and clarifying that she’s behind all messages and posts and not an external party.

“I just think it’s funny how men can dribble a ball and cash $30 million checks without anyone calling that lame. But if a woman builds a business from nothing and earns more than some MVPs, suddenly it’s a moral crisis. They love to act like it’s all smoke and mirrors, but no one was handing me a contract, a trainer, and a brand deal at 19. I worked 14-hour days, answered every DM, and edited every post. Nobody faked that grind.”

Rain is likely to continue making headlines in the NBA world for her interactions with star players. Stories like this reveal an entirely different side of NBA players, but a side that’s best left to their personal lives instead of being broadcast to the whole world.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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