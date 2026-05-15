Cooper Flagg Reveals Relationship With Fellow Duke University Star Arianna Roberson In Viral Video

Dallas Mavericks star and Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg has garnered a lot of attention over the 2025-26 season for his displays on the basketball court. While the young forward has been nothing short of impressive in his exploits, he recently gained more attention for matters concerning his personal life.

At the time of his ROTY award celebration, Cooper Flagg’s parents were seen courtside, joined by Duke women’s basketball team center Arianna Roberson. While speculation about the relationship between the two grew, rumors were confirmed recently, as the two revealed their relationship on social media.

Arianna Roberson, the sister of former NBA player Andre Roberson, posted videos of the two on TikTok during their getaway in Turks and Caicos. The couple’s outfit videos garnered several warm reactions from fans who showed immense support for the young couple.

GUUUUYYYYSSSSSS pic.twitter.com/83URnkQGVO — zoe t cloud & t hiedeman fc🙂‍↕️ (@c1oudeman) May 15, 2026

While Roberson took to TikTok, Cooper Flagg took a different approach, posting an Instagram story of the two kissing with two black hearts.

For all intents and purposes, the two demonstrate immense potential to be a power couple. As prominent as Flagg was in his rookie season in the NBA, Arianna Roberson also shows tremendous promise as a basketball player.

Although she missed a portion of her freshman season with a knee injury, Roberson appeared in 33 games, averaging 8.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game in 17.9 minutes per game. Given that she will be returning to Duke for her sophomore season, the Blue Devils can expect big things from her.

The Mavericks Will Build Around Cooper Flagg

After his first full-fledged NBA campaign, it is a positive sight to see Cooper Flagg relax and unwind early in the offseason. However, given the expectations placed upon his shoulders as the face of the Dallas Mavericks franchise, this relaxing period may not last very long.

Flagg is coming off a historic rookie season. Aside from breaking several Mavs’ franchise records, Flagg’s achievements this year suggest that he has the makings of a superstar.

For the 2025-26 season, Cooper Flagg averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Despite being a 19-year-old rookie, Flagg was leading the Mavericks in scoring and steals, while also being second in assists.

The best players in the league have acknowledged Cooper Flagg’s potential. Now, it is completely up to the Mavericks to nurture it and transform him into the superstar he is capable of being.

On that note, Dallas has already begun making changes to the franchise. With Masai Ujiri stepping in as the new president, Mavs fans have good reason to be excited about the roster changes that will follow. With Ujiri’s history of drafting talented players, the Mavericks could hope to acquire some solid talent to support Flagg with the No. 9 pick in this year’s draft.

The Mavericks ended the 2025-26 season with a 26-56 record (12th in the West). With Kyrie Irving due to return, along with Flagg’s continued growth, Dallas has good reason to be optimistic about the future.