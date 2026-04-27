Cooper Flagg Crowned Rookie Of The Year After Nail-Biting Race With Kon Knueppel

The NBA announces Cooper Flagg is the winner of the 2026 Rookie of the Year award.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Feb 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrates during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg has been crowned the NBA’s Rookie of the Year following a nail-biting voting contest with Kon Knueppel, his former teammate from Duke.

“I was watching Kon just because that’s one of my brothers,” Flagg said on NBC. “We have that connection, and we’re always going to be there for each other. I was watching him as a fan as well, but there’s also going to be that competition at the same time.”

The Mavericks forward received 56 of the potential 100 votes for first place, while the Hornets guard, Knueppel, had 44 of the votes. No other player received a single vote for a first-place finish.

Cooper Flagg received 44 votes for finishing second place, but no votes to be third in the race. Meanwhile, Kon Knueppel had 55 second-place votes and one vote for being in third place. That same media member voted for VJ Edgecombe ahead of Knueppel in the race, but clearly, Flagg was a clear favorite for a top-two finish.

The Rookie of the Year averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 46.8% from the field and 29.5% from beyond the arc.

Since steals were first recorded in 1973–74, Cooper Flagg and Michael Jordan are the only rookies to lead their team in total points, rebounds, assists, and steals. Flagg is the second-youngest Kia NBA Rookie of the Year winner (after LeBron James).

After the Dallas Wings’ star Paige Bueckers won Rookie of the Year in the WNBA last season, Flagg is the second athlete from a Dallas-based team to win this honor recently. Bueckers, after congratulating Flagg for his award, challenged him for the next target in his career.

“Yo, what’s up, Coop? Congrats on winning the Rookie of the Year, not bad for a first rodeo, right? Now, let’s see who gets that ring for Dallas first,” said Bueckers.

Each vote that a player receives is assigned points. In this race, Flagg and Knueppel were only separated by 26 points (412 points for Flagg, 386 for Knueppel).

The only time since 2002-03, when they first began recording these points, that a race has been closer than this was in 2021-22 between Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley (15-point gap then).

The race was nail-bitingly close this time as well, since there was a lot of discussion in the media around the nature of the votes, since the NBA decided to move the voting to after the play-in tournament, which may have impacted the voters’ opinion, as Knueppel made it to the play-in tournament with the Hornets, and Flagg’s Mavericks did not.

There were even conversations of this potentially being a situation where the NBA awards co-rookie of the year to both players, so you can understand how closely the media had been monitoring this race.

 

Cooper Flagg Reveals His ‘Welcome To The NBA’ Moment

After addressing the race on NBC, Cooper Flagg was asked to reveal his ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment from his rookie season.

“I would say I have a pretty standard, easy one, when I just look back to my first game. As I said, I didn’t feel extremely comfortable out there, and when I was being matched up with Victor [Wembanyama], it was a different experience,” said Flagg before the NBA Showtime panel erupted in laughter.

“He was dunking from everywhere and taking step-back threes, so that was definitely one of those moments for sure,” concluded Flagg.

This shows that while the Rookie of the Year is an exceptional achievement for the young 19-year-old, he still has a lot of talent to overcome in the rest of the league and many more milestones to conquer. Onwards and upwards from here for Cooper Flagg.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images Former Kings GM Vlade Divac Explains Why He Didn’t Draft Luka Doncic
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like