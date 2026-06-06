Charles Barkley Believes LeBron James Staying With Lakers Makes No Sense

NBA legend LeBron James faces a major decision this summer. At 41, with 23 years of experience, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent with the power to choose his own destiny. At this point, it’s anyone’s guess which way LeBron is leaning, but there is no guarantee that he returns to the Lakers.

If you ask former NBA big man Charles Barkley, it is actually better off for both sides if James does not re-sign with the Purple and Gold. According to Charles, there’s no point in going back when they are not in a position to compete with the likes of the Thunder and Spurs in the West.

“It doesn’t do him [LeBron] any good staying in LA. Number one, they’re not going to be competitive in the West. And also, it’s time for the Lakers to turn the team over to Luka,” said Barkley on ‘Get Up.’ “LeBron’s not going to play better as he gets older. The Lakers got swept. Even if they had Luka, they’re not a contender in the West. They’re not going to compete with the Spurs. They’re not gonna compete with OKC or the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 42-year-old guy. They’re not going to be competitive. So, if he stays in LA, he’s doing it for off-court reasons.”

Despite his age, plenty of teams will pursue LeBron this season, including the Knicks, Clippers, Warriors, and Cavaliers (among others). While he can no longer be the first option of a championship team, he still provides tremendous value coming off season averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting and 31.7% shooting from three.

The Lakers have made it clear that they will welcome LeBron back with open arms this summer, but James might want to think twice before committing the remainder of his career to the franchise. At this point, his biggest priority is winning, and the Lakers may not be the best place to do that.

While they were able to finish fourth in the standings this season (53-29), the Lakers had no answer for the Thunder in the second round, who completed a 4-0 series sweep with ease. The only good thing is that it saved them from a matchup against the Spurs, who are an even worse matchup because of their youth, athleticism, and depth across multiple positions.

With or without LeBron, the Lakers are several steps behind the NBA’s most elite teams, and it makes you wonder if the money might be better spent elsewhere. Since James is not willing to take a massive discount, they can’t really get better if they have to pay him, Reaves, and Doncic massive salaries.

If LeBron’s goal is to win, he might be better off joining the Golden State Warriors to team up with Stephen Curry. At least he fits their timeline, and he could compete alongside his former rival. Another alternative is the Cavaliers, although LeBron would have to take a pay cut to make it work. Between him, James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley, Cleveland could become a superpower in the East.

Whether it’s one of those teams or another franchise entirely, LeBron will have many teams to consider beyond the Lakers. While winning isn’t everything, it’s the main determining factor for LeBron, and, according to Barkley, it’s arguably the biggest reason he should leave the Lake Show behind.