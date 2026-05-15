Anonymous Executive Believes LeBron James Still Deserves Massive Short-Term Contract From Lakers

Veteran superstar LeBron James is headed for free agency this summer, and nobody knows where he’ll end up by the end of July. With multiple options on the table, including retirement, LeBron is in no rush to make a decision, and he has many things to consider.

Publicly, the Lakers have already stated their preference to have LeBron back, but there is some trepidation about what kind of contract to offer the 41-year-old legend. Internally, there are doubts about his worth, but one anonymous NBA executive insists that the Purple and Gold should do whatever it takes to bring No. 23 back for at least one more season.

“I’d pay LeBron whatever he wants as long as it’s a one-year deal. Everything Walter has done so far has been about good business. LeBron sells tickets,” the executive said, via ESPN. “He keeps the [local] TV partner happy. Re-signing LeBron is good business.”

Since Luka Doncic’s arrival in 2025, LeBron’s role on the Lakers has seen a major shift. Between Doncic and the ascension of young shooting guard Austin Reaves, James was pushed to the third option, a role that he had never experienced before. After some initial growing pains, James eventually adjusted to the new pecking order, and he made the most of the role he was given.

Still, with his two-year, $104 million contract set to expire in July, LeBron’s future has never been more uncertain. With nothing left to prove in the NBA, there’s not much to keep him around except for the chance to play with Bronny. At this stage of his career, LeBron’s only goal is to win titles, and he won’t re-sign in Los Angeles if he doesn’t see a realistic path to contention.

Fortunately, the Lakers are in a good position to improve their standing. Besides Doncic and Reaves, most of the team’s contracts come off the books, meaning they’ll have the space and flexibility to sign some real difference makers to the roster. For James, who will also be looking at teams like the Cavaliers, Warriors, and Heat, his decision will likely come down to multiple factors, but it might be best for everybody if he just re-signs in Los Angeles to run it back with Luka.

From the team’s perspective, there’s no reason not to pursue James, especially if he comes back on a team-friendly deal. With averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting and 31.7% shooting from three, there’s no doubt that he can still play at a high level. Both Reaves and Doncic want him back, and Rob Pelinka has stated publicly that he wants to give LeBron the ending he deserves.

On the business side, LeBron James’ popularity and legendary status drive up earning potential. He sells jerseys and tickets and brings more attention to the franchise than anyone else. For Lakers owner Mark Walter, there’s nothing to lose by bringing James back, even if he demands a pricey salary. When it comes to finding a co-star for Luka Doncic, it won’t be easy to find someone better than LeBron, a four-time champion and four-time MVP, who can thrive under any conditions on the court.