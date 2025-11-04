Markieff Morris Thinks LeBron James Has Fallen To Lakers’ Third Option

Markieff Morris says LeBron James is no longer the Lakers’ second option.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Markieff Morris is stirring the pot with his latest comments about LeBron James. Speaking on The Morris Code, the veteran forward said that LeBron is no longer the Lakers’ second option, pointing to Austin Reaves’ breakout as proof that the balance of power in Los Angeles has shifted.

“At this point, he’s not the second option. Twenty-six and eleven, you gonna take the ball out of his hands? You already said that’s the future right there, and he’s playing next to him, averaging twenty-seven next to him. Who’s the second option now?” said Morris.

Morris went on to explain that while LeBron’s greatness and longevity are undeniable, the Lakers’ new direction has moved him further down the pecking order.

“As an organization, you chose to go a certain way. He’s behind Reaves now, and I think that his not being the focal point puts him down a couple of options. It doesn’t take away anything from his game, but the position that he’s at right now, he’s the number three option on that team,” Morris said.

LeBron James has never been the third option before. In fact, before Luka Doncic’s arrival, he was never anything but the first option on all of his teams. Through his stints with the Cavaliers, Heat, and Lakers, LeBron was always at the top of the hierarchy, and every major decision went through him. He approved trades, defined the culture, and acted as almost an assistant coach for his team.

At 40 years old, however, James’s role has shifted to reflect his current situation. In his 23rd season, he is taking a more cautious approach to his workload, and it means he will not be leading in the same way fans are used to seeing from him.

Instead, LeBron is striving to find a balance between staying productive on the court and preserving his body for the long haul. At this stage of his career, the Lakers know they cannot rely on the King to carry them every night.

With Doncic now leading the charge, the team’s entire timeline has shifted, as well as its hierarchy of authority. Luka is at the top now, and Austin Reaves has taken the spot right below him.

With averages of 31.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game this season, Reaves has elevated his game and helped carry the Lakers to early success. Without LeBron playing a single minute of action, the franchise is now third in the West at 6-2.

Reaves and Doncic have been heroes for the Lakers so far, but the job is far from finished. With many games still left to play, Los Angeles must stay focused. The team has its two best players available, and LeBron is returning soon to remind everyone just how effective he can be in any role he takes on.

LeBron James may no longer be the Lakers’ top option, but that does not mean he has stopped being their standard. Even if Reaves and Doncic are leading the charge now, everything still runs through LeBron’s presence and influence. His ability to adapt has kept him relevant longer than anyone expected, and his return will show why he is still one of the most impactful players in the game.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Anthony Davis Big Blow For Mavericks: Availability Revealed For Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II vs. Pelicans
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like