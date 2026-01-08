Trae Young May Not Return This Season After Trade To Wizards

It could be a while before we see Trae Young in a Washington Wizards jersey. In the aftermath of his career-altering trade to the nation’s capital, the latest update suggests that the Wizards are opting for a patient approach with his return to action.

According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, the four-time All-Star is still seeking treatment for a quad contusion that has ruled him out for the past six games. While there was initial optimism he could suit up within the next few months, he’s now being described as unlikely to play for the rest of the season, potentially putting off his Wizards debut until October 2026.

Young, 27, has been banged up all season, starting with an MCL sprain that caused him to miss 22 games. His latest setback occurred last month, when he injured his quad in a 128-125 loss to the Knicks. He put up just nine points, 10 assists, zero rebounds, two steals, and zero blocks on 22.2% shooting (0-4 from three) in his last game as a Hawk and potentially his last appearance of the season.

In just 10 games overall, Young is averaging 19.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 41.5% shooting and 30.5% shooting from three. Amid shooting struggles and constantly being in and out of the lineup, it’s no wonder the Hawks were playing better without him. By the time of his final days in Atlanta, both sides were ready to move on.

Still, if he ends up playing this season, it would provide a major boost for a Wizards team that has recently hit a stride as winners of five of their last 10 games. Even in limited minutes, Young’s scoring and playmaking would create new opportunities for teammates, elevating their potential and chemistry as a unit. Of course, at 10-26 on the season (14th in the East), it’s already too late to make any postseason push, which helps explain why Washington is giving Young the rest of the season to get his body right for the NBA grind.

For now, the Wizards’ focus shifts to the 2026-27 campaign. Assuming Young either opts into his deal or signs a new one with Washington this summer, the organization can plan for his full availability next season alongside young building blocks like Alexandre Sarr, Tre Johnson, and Bilal Coulibaly. Ideally, GM Will Dawkins, who helped lure Young to D.C., already has plans for roster moves this summer to build around that core and create a team that can finally compete in a weakened Eastern Conference.

Ultimately, this new chapter represents an opportunity for Young to rebuild his career with a clean slate. On a Wizards team with limited expectations, he can play his game for a franchise that appreciates his talent. First, however, he will need to get healthy and return his body to full strength, similar to what we saw during his career-defining 2021-22 campaign.