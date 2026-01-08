Wizards’ Potential Starting Lineup After Acquiring Trae Young

The Washington Wizards completed a monumental move by acquiring a four-time All-Star in Trae Young ahead of the trade deadline. When considering that the Wizards only had to part with CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert to make this trade, it is safe to say that it was a remarkable move on behalf of the franchise.

Young’s arrival could be the change the Wizards needed. The offseason was largely a disappointing one for Washington, as it only involved bringing in McCollum, along with some veterans, to fill out the roster.

On a team featuring talented young players like Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, and Kyshawn George, this decision raised some eyebrows regarding the franchise’s direction. Now, however, with the addition of a franchise player like Young, things seem to be falling into place.

The four-time All-Star’s arrival marks the beginning of a new era in Washington. While this could have a domino effect on the team moving forward, we examine the immediate impact it would have on the roster, beginning with the starting lineup.

Wizards’ New Starting Lineup

PG – Trae Young

SG – Kyshawn George

SF – Bilal Coulibaly

PF – Khris Middleton

C – Alex Sarr

Trae Young’s arrival will be a significant upgrade at the point guard position. Having replaced CJ McCollum, Young could boost the offensive production with his perimeter shooting and playmaking skills. With averages of 19.3 points and 8.9 assists per game this season, he could be a great fit alongside Alex Sarr.

Joining Young in the backcourt is the Wizards’ sophomore guard Kyshawn George. After a mediocre rookie season, the 22-year-old has taken a huge stride in development this year, posting an average of 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

With the potential to be a solid two-way player, he could be a valuable building block for the Wizards moving forward.

Washington’s frontcourt trio is likely to stay the same. Bilal Coulibaly and Khris Middleton will continue to fulfill their roles at the forward position while Sarr remains the starting center.

Coulibaly has been a versatile two-way player for the Wizards. Despite experiencing a dip in performance, with averages of 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game this season, he finds ways to contribute.

Middleton plays the part of the battle-hardened veteran. Although there has been a considerable drop-off in his scoring production, he provides leadership and experience. He is averaging 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game on 44.2% shooting from the field this season.

Along with Young, Alex Sarr is currently positioned as the other franchise cornerstone. As a versatile big man with impressive athleticism, Sarr possesses tremendous upside. At only 20, the big man is averaging 17.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. Pairing him with Young could prove immensely promising for Washington’s future.

Wizards’ Roster Depth

PG – Bub Carrington, Sharife Cooper

SG – Tre Johnson, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham

SF – Justin Champagnie, Cam Whitmore, Will Riley, Jamir Watkins

PF – Tristan Vukcevic, Anthony Gill

C – Marvin Bagley III

The Wizards’ roster features some talented assets. Currently, the only players who stand out in the backcourt are Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson.

Carrington has displayed potential as a scoring point guard with shooting upside. With averages of 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game on 42.5% shooting from three-point range, his talent could be worth cultivating.

19-year-old Tre Johnson has also proven himself as a reliable option on offense. Having averaged 12.3 points and 3.0 rebounds on 45.6% shooting from the field and 39.7% from three-point range this season, Johnson is likely to earn more playing time in the rotation.

In the frontcourt, Marvin Bagley III, Cam Whitmore, and Justin Champagnie stand out. Bagley has done an impressive job as a backup center for the Wizards this season. With averages of 10.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, Washington will depend on him to play his part in the rotation.

On the wings, both Whitmore and Champagnie have been impressive. Champagnie’s bench scoring has been particularly noteworthy, averaging 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds on 49.1% shooting from the field. Meanwhile, Whitmore has positioned himself as an outright scoring option. With an average of 6.6 points on 45.6% shooting from the field, however, the forward has struggled to secure consistent minutes in the rotation.

Overall, the Wizards’ depth doesn’t inspire much hope for being competitive this season. But considering that the team will undergo a rebuild, the few talented pieces could lay the foundation for a brighter future ahead.

Wizards Begin A New Era

The Wizards are on the verge of beginning a new era with Trae Young as the face of the franchise. While daunting, this move has the potential to be mutually beneficial.

As mentioned earlier, for Washington, adding a superstar like Young next to their young star, Alex Sarr, could have considerable benefits. Given how effective Young is when paired with a talented big man, the guard will bring out the best in Sarr, potentially transforming him into an All-Star in the future.

For Young, this trade presents individual benefits. Young’s upcoming contract extension was a point of concern that eventually led to his fallout with the Hawks.

The Wizards are currently positioned to have significant cap flexibility next season. With the potential to hand Young his extension and sign talented players in the 2026 free agency window, Washington is primed to become competitive in the future.

Trae Young currently has a player option for the upcoming season. Signing an extension with Washington would be the most favorable outcome for the franchise, but there remains a slight possibility of him leaving in free agency.

This could be attributed to the reports noting his interest in joining other teams before the eventual move to Washington. Although reports suggest that the Wizards were also listed as his preferred landing spot, should he depart in free agency, it would leave the Wizards in a state of limbo.