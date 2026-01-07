Wizards At The Top Of Trae Young’s Preferred Trade Destinations

Trae Young’s future in Atlanta is coming into sharper focus as the trade deadline approaches, and momentum around a potential exit continues to build. What once felt theoretical is now being discussed as a realistic outcome, with multiple paths on the table for both sides.

In an update on NBA Today, league insider Shams Charania confirmed that Young has the Washington Wizards at the top of his preferred destinations, a surprising development given the franchise’s small-market status and Young’s history as a four-time All-Star.

Still, despite the sour reputation and poor record (14th in the East at 10-25), the Wizards could be an ideal fit for Young as an ascending young team with a clean long-term runway. There is familiarity within the front office, including an executive who was involved in drafting him in 2018. From Young’s view, while he initially wanted to join the Nets and Timberwolves, neither expressed interest in a deal. The Wizards, while not his first choice, offer stability and a chance to help shape a rebuild rather than drag it down.

Meanwhile, after seven seasons of Young’s leadership, the Hawks have steadily pivoted toward a younger core, gradually phasing him out of his role on the court and his voice in the locker room. Trade discussions are now active, and there is an understanding on both sides that an exit before the deadline is imminent. Atlanta has already been working with Young and his representation to identify a landing spot that aligns with his preferences while still bringing back value.

For the Hawks, there are three primary options on the table. The first is completing a trade before the deadline and fully committing to the new core immediately. The second is allowing Young to opt into his $49 million player option, which would make him an expiring contract next season. Finally, Young could opt out, which would open roughly $40 million in cap space and give the Hawks added financial flexibility moving forward.

A trade with the Wizards this season would likely center around CJ McCollum in a package that includes Cam Whitmore, AJ Johnson, and multiple first-round picks. It is not a glamorous return for the Hawks, but it may be the best available option for a notably flawed player with a $48.9 million player option next season.

For Young, the move would represent a chance to start fresh on a team with no immediate expectations. At 27 years old, he would instantly become the focal point of a developing rebuild. Surrounded by young talent and backed organizationally, the Wizards would be committing to him as their long-term leader.

It would mark a stunning shift for Washington, but it is also a rare opportunity. Even with his defensive flaws, Young’s availability offers the Wizards a chance to secure their first star point guard since John Wall, and it is not something they will ignore. In 10 games this season, Young is averaging 19.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 41.5% shooting and 30.5% shooting from three.