Lakers Among Teams Monitoring Bobby Portis As Bucks Weigh Trade Options

Several playoff hopefuls, including the Lakers, are monitoring Bobby Portis as the Bucks explore trade options.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward center Bobby Portis (9) shoots during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Bobby Portis has quietly emerged as one of the more intriguing names to monitor ahead of February’s trade deadline as teams scan the league for frontcourt toughness. With the Bucks exploring different roster pathways, Portis is drawing interest as a potential buy-low target for contenders looking to add edge and versatility.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, multiple teams are keeping close tabs on Milwaukee’s situation, with the Lakers, Warriors, Suns, and Hornets all mentioned as potential suitors. The expectation is not that Portis is being actively shopped, but that his contract could be included if the Bucks pursue a larger upgrade elsewhere. His combination of physicality and playoff experience makes him appealing to teams that need instant energy off the bench or insurance in the frontcourt.

With career averages of 12.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 47.9% shooting (38.9% from three), Portis has built a reputation as one of the league’s most impactful bigs, capable of swinging games with effort plays and timely scoring off the bench. He can stretch the floor, rebound at a high level, and bring an edge that shows up immediately when he checks in. Best of all, he is only making roughly $14 million per year.

For those reasons, the Lakers stand out as a particularly logical fit. Los Angeles has been searching for more toughness and reliability in its frontcourt, and Portis would give them a physical presence who can space the floor and survive playoff minutes. A realistic package could involve someone like Jake LaRavia, Marcus Smart, or even Rui Hachimura, along with a second-round pick, allowing the Lakers to add depth without sacrificing core rotation pieces.

In Charlotte, the Hornets are still shaping their identity and could use a veteran presence to stabilize a young frontcourt. Portis would bring leadership and competitiveness while still fitting within a developing timeline. A deal here could center around Josh Green, Collin Sexton, or Grant Williams, along with future draft compensation. This structure gives the Bucks depth and flexibility while allowing the Hornets to add a proven contributor.

Phoenix’s interest would be rooted in maximizing its narrow championship window. The Suns have leaned heavily on Devin Booker and could use a rugged bench piece who does not need plays called for him. Portis would slide in as a reliable rotation big, and a potential package could involve someone like Mark Williams, Royce O’Neal, or Grayson Allen, combined with draft capital.

Finally, the Warriors also make sense given their continued emphasis on versatility and spacing. Golden State needs bigs who can pass, shoot, and hold their own defensively, and Portis checks enough of those boxes to help in playoff matchups. If the Warriors can make it work financially, this could be a chance to end the Jonathan Kuminga saga in a way that brings back meaningful value.

In the end, Bobby Portis may not be the flashiest name on the market, but his skill set is exactly what playoff teams value most at this stage of the season. As the Bucks weigh their options, his contract and impact make him a natural trade chip. If Milwaukee does decide to pivot, Portis is the type of piece who could quietly swing a postseason series for the right contender.

