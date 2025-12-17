Steve Kerr Denies He Has A Personal Issue With Jonathan Kuminga

The relationship between Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and forward Jonathan Kuminga has reportedly been strained for some time. While this has primarily stemmed from Kuminga’s frustration with his role in the rotation, recent rumors suggest Kerr may have personal issues with playing him.

Steve Kerr addressed these rumors during a recent appearance on 95.7 FM The Game’s “Willard & Dibs” by saying:

“That couldn’t be farther from the truth. We treat all of our players with the utmost dignity and respect. All we try to do is win. I’ve talked about this publicly; I don’t think it has been a secret. It has been a tricky fit at times.”

“He’s a really talented player, and he’s had some really good moments,” Kerr continued. “And then there’s been times where it hasn’t clicked. The last couple of weeks, it was a tough fit, so we went in the opposite direction, just to see if we could find a little more rhythm. It’s as simple as that.”

Since coming back from his knee injury, Jonathan Kuminga has faced some challenges with earning minutes in the main rotation. After he lost his spot in the starting lineup, the 23-year-old experienced a significant dip in production.

Although Steve Kerr acknowledged this situation and even empathized with the Warriors forward during this period, it didn’t necessarily address Kuminga’s plight. Instead, Kerr’s decision to give the forward a DNP recently may have exacerbated matters, with the head coach also facing severe public scrutiny.

Can Steve Kerr Solve The Jonathan Kuminga Issue?

Jonathan Kuminga is an exceptionally talented player. While possessing tremendous physical tools and athleticism, the 23-year-old combines them with an innate scoring sense and skill set. Overall, he may be one of the Warriors’ most gifted players. However, Steve Kerr’s current rotation may not need him.

Steve Kerr has been vocal about Kuminga’s place in the rotation and how it clashes with Jimmy Butler‘s role. The outcome has been frustrating for the 23-year-old, who has voiced his ambitions to become an All-Star.

Despite Jonathan Kuminga expressing that he understands the current state of affairs, the overall situation doesn’t seem to have a solution. With trade chatter involving Kuminga growing louder, it appears that a potential exit may be the only viable alternative for both parties.

Kuminga is currently averaging 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game on 43.8% shooting from the field and 32.0% from three-point range. Although these numbers don’t seem impressive, teams remain interested in the forward’s potential.

While a trade may be in the best interest of both parties, the decision eventually lies with the Warriors’ top brass. Considering Joe Lacob’s keen interest in retaining Jonathan Kuminga, any change to the current situation seems unlikely.