New Trade Proposal Sees Zion Williamson Join Heat, Pelicans Begin Rebuild

The Miami Heat began the 2025-26 season as a dark horse in the East. As a young team with potential, most analysts expected Miami to be average. Still, an inspiring run in mid-November suggested that the Heat could be capable of achieving more.

Having placed as high as third in the East, the Heat have displayed the ability to compete with some of the best teams in the league. Unfortunately, the team has struggled to maintain consistency recently.

After a solid four-game winning streak to close out the calendar year, the Heat have notched a 2-2 record in their last four appearances since then. Despite Tyler Herro‘s return, a 122-94 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves also raises concerns about the team’s ability to perform.

Considering its potential, Miami could be more opportunistic in building a stronger roster. Hence, we explore a trade idea that could shore up the Heat’s rotation by adding more star power.

Proposed Trade Details

Miami Heat Receive: Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Tyler Herro, Simone Fontecchio

Why Would The Pelicans Do This Deal?

For the New Orleans Pelicans, offloading Zion Williamson appears to be the only way forward. Despite his improvement through December, the Pelicans may see more benefit from pulling the trigger on a rebuild centered around the young core of Derik Queen, Trey Murphy III, and Jeremiah Fears.

Should the Pelicans commit to this approach, a trade that helps them land Tyler Herro and Simone Fontecchio could prove worthwhile.

Fontecchio has positioned himself as a capable 3-and-D player. Although he has been inconsistent with the Heat this season, averaging 8.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 38.5% from the field and 35.9% from three-point range, his versatility as a perimeter defender has proven largely useful.

The Pelicans may not see much merit in utilizing him as a piece in their rotation. However, when considering that he is on an expiring contract worth $8.3 million, New Orleans may be more inclined to make the deal.

While Fontecchio only has value from a salary cap standpoint, Tyler Herro presents much more upside. As one of the most talented point guards in the NBA today, Herro could be the ideal franchise player for a rebuilding team like the Pelicans in this scenario.

The 25-year-old has taken huge strides in development over the last two years. Despite struggling with injuries this season, he is averaging 22.3 points and 5.6 rebounds on 55.0% shooting from the field and 39.0% from beyond the arc.

Currently, the Pelicans boast impressive talent in their backcourt, featuring players like Jordan Poole in the rotation. But considering what a player such as Herro brings to the table, New Orleans may see more benefit in pairing him and Derik Queen together to kickstart a new era.

Why Would The Heat Do This Deal?

As constructed, the Heat features some talented players in the frontcourt, with the likes of Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, and Kel’el Ware acting as headliners. However, the drop-off in talent beyond this is significant.

Miami has benefited from the performances of its role players. But when it comes to consistently competing with the top teams in the league, the Heat need more.

To address this, the Heat were closely linked with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Given that he may not be available, however, Miami could turn its gaze toward the West to acquire Zion Williamson.

Williamson may not have the same impact as Antetokounmpo on the defensive end, but his interior presence and offensive efficiency are undeniable. While boasting elite athleticism, the forward also possesses immense strength, enabling him to dominate on the inside.

For the 2025-26 season, the 25-year-old is averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 55.7% from the field. Although his offense is rudimentary, Williamson’s playmaking versatility could prove useful for a fast-paced team like the Heat.

With Williamson’s interior presence also drawing defenders away from the perimeter, Miami could also see greater production from its perimeter shooters. Overall, acquiring Williamson could have a largely positive impact on the team’s offensive output.

Why Both Teams Could Be Hesitant To Do This Trade

Much like any trade scenario, this trade idea comes with its own obstacles.

For the Pelicans, acquiring Herro may prove beneficial. But considering that the team will be going into a rebuild, it would be unlikely for the franchise not to demand draft compensation for a franchise player like Zion Williamson.

Despite the drop-off in Williamson’s trade value, the forward remains a high-impact player for the team. Hence, New Orleans is likely to demand at least a first-round pick in exchange for him.

Additionally, they may also ask for more in terms of player assets. With the priority shifting to strengthening its core, New Orleans may be more inclined to acquire a young player instead of an expiring contract. Hence, a player like Nikola Jovic may pique their interest.

Needless to say, this may not be in the Heat’s best interests. Considering that they are also giving up a franchise player, adding draft capital to the deal wouldn’t be favorable. Additionally, with size on the roster becoming an issue, parting with Jovic may also be out of the question.

For the most part, the Heat are taking a bigger risk by acquiring Williamson. Given his recurring injury issues, Miami could stand to lose a lot more in this deal. Still, Miami’s culture and emphasis on conditioning could also trigger a resurgence in Williamson’s health.

This trade is a double-edged sword for Miami. Thus, the Heat would only engage in negotiations depending on how willing they are to take on risks.