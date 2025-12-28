Giannis Antetokounmpo Issues Stern Response When Asked If He Wants To Be In Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo finally made his long-awaited return from a calf injury in the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 112-103 win over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Saturday. Antetokounmpo was inevitably going to get a question about his future in his postgame media session, and a reporter asked him if he wanted to be in Milwaukee.

“I’m here,” Antetokounmpo said. “Don’t ask me that question. I’m here. It’s disrespectful towards myself and my teammate. I wear that jersey every single day. Disrespectful towards the organization, my coaching staff, myself, and all the people that work hard, for me to come out here and say ‘I don’t want to be here.’

“Don’t ask me that question,” Antetokounmpo stated. “I’m here. I’m putting on the jersey. And as long as I’m here, I’m going to give everything I have, even in the last second of the game.”

What is quite notable here is that at no point does Antetokounmpo, who had 29 points (10-15 FG), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block against the Bulls, say that he wants to be in Milwaukee. The 31-year-old simply deflected.

This particular question was put forth due to Antetokounmpo’s explanation for why he broke an unwritten rule by throwing down a windmill dunk in the final seconds instead of running the clock out. The Bucks were up 110-103, and Bulls players weren’t happy about it. Here’s what Antetokounmpo, who had missed the last eight games, had to say about his dunk.

“We’re 11th in the East,” Antetokounmpo said. “… Got to keep finding an identity. If that’s to get a little bit scrappy at the end, so be it. We’re not the champs. Why should we play the clock out, have respect, and fair play? We’re fighting for our lives right now.

“I’ve been 13 years in the league,” Antetokounmpo continued. “If we keep on losing, probably half of the team not going to be here. We’re not going to make the playoffs…. And if [a windmill dunk] is what has to happen for everybody to wake up and understand we’re fighting for our lives, so be it.”

Antetokounmpo made it clear that roster changes would be in order if the Bucks, who improved to 13-19 with this win, don’t get back on track. As for whether he himself would be gone, he isn’t going to talk about it.

Antetokounmpo has looked to distance himself from all the trade chatter. It was previously reported that he and his agent, Alex Saratsis, had begun formal conversations with the Bucks to discuss whether staying or leaving would be best for him.

Not too long after that, Antetokounmpo claimed he hadn’t spoken to the Bucks and that he couldn’t control whatever conversations Saratsis has with them or any other team. This has just been a very weird trade saga.

It is looking likelier by the day, though, that this will be Antetokounmpo’s last season with the Bucks. The nine-time All-Star does not have a supporting cast that’s anywhere near good enough to compete for a championship.

Antetokounmpo only has so many years left at the very top, and no one would blame him if he wants to go to a team where he has a shot at winning. He has given his all in the 13 seasons he has been with the Bucks and, of course, led them to a title in 2021. You wouldn’t have thought at that time that the situation would get this bad in just a few years, but it has.

We’ll see Antetokounmpo in action next when the Bucks take on the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Monday at 7 PM ET.