Kenny Atkinson Calls Out Cavaliers Players Following Blowout Loss To Rockets

The Cleveland Cavaliers dropped to 17-16 in this 2025-26 NBA season following a 117-100 loss to the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Saturday. The Rockets were without Alperen Sengun here, but still led by as many as 31 points, and Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson called out his players in his postgame press conference.

“I rarely say this, but I thought the game was over in the first quarter,” Atkinson said. “Eight turnovers. I believe we had eight turnovers. Their physicality, we weren’t ready for the fight tonight. I don’t know how else to say it. So encouraged after the Knicks game, ’cause we were ready for the fight, but tonight we came out, I don’t know, call it what you want, Christmas hangover, I have no idea.

“It’s hard for me to [explain],” Atkinson continued. “It wasn’t the same team that played the other night against the Knicks… Obviously, they just kind of manhandled us physically, and I didn’t like our response.”

Atkinson had been encouraged by the Cavaliers’ play in their 126-124 loss to the New York Knicks on Christmas Day. It made what happened here all the more stunning.

The Rockets led 32-24 after the first quarter and took a 60-46 lead into halftime. The Cavaliers weren’t out of it at that point, but then fell apart in the third to extinguish any hopes of a comeback win. The Rockets won the quarter 30-17 to turn this into an embarrassing affair.

Much of Atkinson’s frustrations here were aimed at the big guns, as he offered praise to the youngsters and role players.

“I will say I did love our young guys response,” Atkinson stated. “Jaylon Tyson, Tyrese Proctor, Thomas Bryant, that’s where I saw the fight tonight. I saw the fight from our role players, and Jaylon was the beacon tonight. That’s how you got to play.

“He was ready for the fight,” Atkinson continued. “He was ready for the physicality. He was ready for the game, and I just highlighted him after the game. I said, ‘That’s what we needed tonight across the board.’ We didn’t get it.”

Jaylon Tyson had 23 points (10-20 FG), 15 rebounds, one steal, and one block. Tyrese Proctor had seven points in seven minutes while Thomas Bryant had seven in 12.

Atkinson was asked if he considered going away from the starters, and he boldly said out loud that he wished he had so sooner in the game.

“I mean, we did,” Atkinson said. “We gave it one shot at the beginning of the fourth… If I look back on it, I should have probably pulled them earlier. You’re right, Chris. I think that’s a very fair [point]. Definitely criticize me for that. Could have gotten our regulars out early. Give those kind of guys that deserve to be in there the shot.”

None of the starters did all too well here. Donovan Mitchell had 16 points (7-17 FG), three rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block. As for his backcourt co-star Darius Garland, he put up just 12 points (5-9 FG) and one assist. Sam Merrill actually outscored him by recording 13 points while Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen had six each.

Mitchell had previously sounded the alarm by stating that the Cavaliers are not playing like a playoff team. They just haven’t been able to get back on track, and it’s incredible how things can change in a year.

The Cavaliers were 29-4 after 33 games last season and are just a game above .500 at the same stage now. You do wonder if Atkinson keeps his job if the results do not improve.

The Cavaliers take on the San Antonio Spurs next at Frost Bank Center on Monday at 8 PM ET. You wouldn’t fancy their chances of getting a win there either.