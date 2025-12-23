Donovan Mitchell Sounds Alarm Amid Cavaliers’ Struggles

Donovan Mitchell did not sugarcoat where the Cleveland Cavaliers stand right now. Speaking candidly amid another uneven stretch, the Cavs star made it clear the team has fallen well short of its expectations.

“We’re not a playoff team right now, we’re not playing like it,” Mitchell said, via Andscape. “We have to find it collectively, it’s not on just one individual. We just gotta find it, and when I say it, I mean it can be some joy, it can be tactical. The spirit could be anything, we just gotta find it.”

The comments mark a sharp contrast from where Cleveland has been in recent years. Just last season, the Cavaliers were one of the most consistent teams in the East, winning 64 games and establishing themselves as a legitimate contender built around continuity and internal growth. They were on track to be a borderline dynasty in the East, and the 2025-26 campaign was supposed to represent their peak.

That stability has unraveled quickly. Defensive slippage, inconsistent offense, and an inability to close games have dragged Cleveland back to the middle of the pack, exposing cracks in what once looked like a finished product. They now look like a shell of themselves, earning an unwanted label as one of the most disappointing teams in basketball.

This season, the Cavs have hovered around .500, currently sitting at 16-14, and have struggled to generate momentum despite carrying one of the league’s most expensive rosters. The gap between talent and results has become impossible to ignore, and there are no easy solutions in sight.

For now, Mitchell remains the engine of the franchise and continues to produce at an All-Star level with averages of 30.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 49.5 percent shooting (38.9 percent from three). His play has provided the team’s most consistent spark, but it has hardly been enough to quiet doubts about the Cavs’ long-term direction. While his public comments suggest loyalty to Cleveland, patience appears to be wearing thin as pressure builds to maximize this window.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Cavaliers face difficult questions, and how they answer them will shape the franchise for years to come. Whether that means reshaping the rotation, consolidating talent, or pursuing a more dramatic move, standing still no longer feels like an option.

Most notably, young point guard Darius Garland appears to be available, opening the door to several lucrative trade possibilities. If Cleveland plays its cards right, it could land the piece needed to take the next step. Until then, the Cavs will keep searching for answers.

Mitchell’s honesty reflects a franchise at a crossroads. The Cavaliers still have talent, but belief alone will not bridge the widening gap between expectations and reality. With time slipping and pressure mounting, Cleveland’s next moves will reveal whether this group can rediscover its edge or if a deeper reset is inevitable. Either way, the message from their star is clear: something has to change, and soon.