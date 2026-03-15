New York Knicks: 3 Best And 3 Worst Playoff Matchups In The Eastern Conference

The Knicks are in a strong spot heading into the final stretch. They are 43-25, third in the East, and their team profile looks like that of a real playoff team, not just a good regular-season one. They are third in offensive rating at 119.3, sixth in defensive rating at 112.9, and fifth in net rating at 6.4. Just as important, they play at a 97.6 pace, which is one of the slowest marks in the league. That matters in April because slow teams that can score in sets usually travel better from game to game in a series.

Jalen Brunson is still the driver of everything. He is averaging 26.3 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.7% from three. Karl-Anthony Towns gives them a completely different pressure point with 20.0 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 49.3% shooting and 37.0% from three. That is why this team is harder to scheme for than past Knicks groups. Brunson can win the first action. Towns can punish the help behind it, either as a spacer or as a post mismatch.

That is the lens for the matchup discussion. The best draws are not just the weakest teams. They are the teams that let the Knicks keep the game in their shape. That means opponents that do not overwhelm them with elite shotmaking, do not have too many ways to attack Towns in space, and do not force the Knicks into constant emergency rotations. In that frame, Magic, Heat, and Hawks are the cleanest best-matchup candidates in the field.

3 Worst Matchups For The Knicks In The Eastern Conference

1. Orlando Magic

H2H Record: 2-2 (Magic 124-107, Magic 133-121, Knicks 106-100, Knicks 132-120)

This is still a favorable matchup even with the season series split, because the offensive math leans toward the Knicks. The Magic are 38-28 and a tough defensive team, but their offense is much easier to live with over seven games. They have a 114.6 offensive rating, a 113.6 defensive rating, and they attempt only 33.9 threes per game. That means the Knicks can shrink the floor more aggressively, send extra attention toward Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and recover without getting punished by huge three-point volume. Against a team that does not really bomb away, the Knicks can keep more bodies in the gaps and make every drive heavier.

The bigger reason is Brunson. He has averaged 33.5 points and 8.5 assists in four games against the Magic this season, which tells you the coverage problem right away. When the Magic sit in drop, he gets to his pull-up game. When they show higher, Towns can slip into space or pop above the break and drag the big away from the rim. That is the part of this matchup the Knicks should like most. Towns makes it harder for the Magic to keep their rim protection in its preferred shape, and once that is gone, Brunson gets into the middle of the floor much more cleanly.

Banchero is good enough to make any series uncomfortable, and he is averaging 22.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. Wagner, still sidelined for this stretch, gives them another real creator at 21.3 points per game. But the Magic do not have the cleanest half-court environment around them. That is the difference. The Knicks can live with Banchero taking hard twos and crowded drives for long stretches. Against some teams, that is not enough. Against this one, it might be.

2. Miami Heat

H2H Record: 2-2 (Heat 115-107, Knicks 140-132, Heat 115-113, Knicks 132-125)

This one looks tricky because Heat culture, scheme discipline, and Bam Adebayo coming off his 83-point milestone are never easy to deal with. But structurally, this is still one of the better draws for the Knicks. The Heat are 38-30, and while their offense has been solid at 115.9 and their defense strong at 112.2, their pace is the fastest in the league at 103.76. In a playoff series, that usually gets dragged down. That matters because the Heat benefit from chaos, quick decisions, and early offense more than the Knicks do. The Knicks are more comfortable grinding the game into half-court possessions and forcing every offensive trip to become a shotmaking test.

Brunson is still the cleanest matchup swing here. He has averaged 42.0 points and 7.5 assists in his two games against the Heat this season. That is not normal production against a defense built around Bam, Wiggins and more, but it shows the problem. The Heat does not have a perfect answer for his footwork and stop-start game once he gets a big into space. If Bam plays up, Brunson can hit the pocket or force rotations. If Bam stays back, Brunson walks into his pull-up game. Towns also changes the equation because the Heat does not love defending a five who can shoot and still rebound at volume.

The Heat still has real talent. Bam is at 20.0 points and 9.8 rebounds, and Tyler Herro is at 22.1 points with 62.0% true shooting. But the offense still feels more manageable than the numbers suggest when the game slows down and every possession starts from the half-court. This team does not have many other clear options, with Norman Powell currently leading in scoring, but as usually, boasts a roster filled with high-end role players and little All-Star isolation power.

If the Knicks can keep Herro and Powell out of rhythm early in games and avoid giving away live-ball turnovers, this is one of the matchups where their size, rebounding, and Brunson shot creation should carry the series.

3. Atlanta Hawks

H2H Record: 1-1 (Knicks 128-125, Hawks 111-99)

The Hawks are dangerous because they can score and they can make a series messy, but they are still one of the better draws for the Knicks because there is a very clear pressure point to attack. The Hawks are 36-31 with a 115.1 offensive rating, a 114.5 defensive rating, and a 0.8 net rating. They also play fast, at a 101.9 pace. That combination usually creates volatility. It does not usually create playoff control. The Knicks should like that trade. They are the cleaner half-court team, and in a long series that matters more than who can create the noisiest regular-season possessions.

This matchup is mostly about who the Hawks have to guard. Brunson has averaged 29.0 points in two games against the Hawks this season, and the Brunson-Towns action is a real problem for them. If CJ McCollum, Corey Kispert, or Buddy Hield are on the floor, the Knicks will drag them into screening actions over and over. If the Hawks switch, Brunson gets the matchup he wants. If they stay in drop, Towns can pop and force the help to stretch. The numbers against centers underline it, too: opposing centers are averaging 20.4 points per game against the Hawks this season. That is exactly the kind of weak spot Towns is built to punish.

This team still has talent. Jalen Johnson has been excellent at 23.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 8.0 assists, and McCollum is still a serious threat at 18.7 points and 3.6 assists in a season that has been interrupted by the trade and missed time. But the Hawks do not defend well enough across the lineup to make this feel like a bad draw for the Knicks. There is too much burden on their offense to win four games, and the Knicks are one of the wrong opponents to ask that against.

3 Worst Matchups For The Knicks In The Eastern Conference

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

H2H Record: 2-1 Knicks (Knicks 119-111, Knicks 126-124, Cavaliers 109-94)

This is a bad draw because the Cavaliers can play the same kind of playoff game the Knicks want, but with a little more perimeter juice and a little more frontcourt versatility. They are 41-26, fourth in the East, with a 118.5 offensive rating, a 114.1 defensive rating, and a +4.4 net rating. Across the three meetings, they averaged 114.7 points and hit 15.7 threes per game on 40.9% shooting from deep. That matters because it means the Knicks do not get the usual comfort of shrinking the floor and living with low-volume jump shooting.

The real problem is the shape of the offense. Donovan Mitchell has averaged 29.3 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.7 rebounds against the Knicks this season, and the Cavaliers can keep pressure on the defense even when the first action gets taken away. Mitchell and James Harden can both pull Karl-Anthony Towns into space, and Evan Mobley plus Jarrett Allen give them enough size behind the play to punish the glass and the dunker spot if the Knicks overhelp. That is the kind of coverage stress that can make the Knicks choose between protecting Brunson at the point of attack or protecting Towns behind it.

The Knicks can absolutely beat them. They already have twice. But over seven games, this is one of the few matchups in the East where Brunson does not automatically own the tactical edge. The Cavaliers have too many ways to keep him working, and too many counters once the ball starts moving side to side.

2. Detroit Pistons

H2H Record: 3-0 Pistons (Pistons 121-90, Pistons 118-80, Pistons 126-111)

This is the clearest bad matchup of the three because the regular season was not competitive. The Pistons are 48-18, first in the East, with a 117.3 offensive rating, a 109.6 defensive rating, and a +7.7 net rating. They are not beating the Knicks with one hot week either. Across the three meetings, they averaged 121.7 points, 44.0 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 10.3 steals, and 8.3 blocks while shooting 53.1% from the field and 45.5% from three. The Knicks did not even reach 112 points in any of the three games.

The matchup issue starts with force. The Pistons put real size on the ball, crowd Brunson early, and then make the second pass hard. Cade Cunningham is averaging 24.7 points and 10.1 assists this season, so this is not just a defense-first team that has to grind for every bucket. Cunningham can control tempo, get two feet in the paint, and force the Knicks into rotation. Jalen Duren gives them vertical pressure and elite rebounding behind that. When the Knicks try to answer with Towns spacing the floor, the Pistons have enough mobility and length to survive the first action and still recover to the glass.

What makes this especially dangerous is that the Pistons do not even depend on great shooting in general. They are only at 34.8% from three on the season, which ranks 22nd. So the damage they have done to the Knicks feels structural, not fluky. They defend, they rebound, they pressure the ball, and they make the game physical for 48 minutes. That is a brutal playoff formula for this Knicks roster.

3. Boston Celtics

H2H Record: 2-1 Knicks (Knicks 105-95, Celtics 123-117, Knicks 111-89)

The Knicks have won the season series so far, but this is still one of the toughest possible draws because the Celtics have the kind of spacing and wing creation that leaves almost no room for a weak link. And now that Jayson Tatum is back, they’ll certainly boast their offense into the top-10 league wide. They are 44-23, second in the East, with a 120.3 offensive rating, a 112.7 defensive rating, and a +7.6 net rating. They also take 42.6 threes per game, which means every Towns help decision gets expensive fast. Against a team like this, one late rotation turns into three points instead of a reset.

That is why this matchup still feels dangerous even after two Knicks wins. The Celtics can flatten the game into skill and spacing. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can both attack smaller defenders, Derrick White keeps the ball moving, and the floor is usually spread enough that the Knicks cannot hide anyone for long. In the one Celtics win this season, they scored 123 points on 56.3% shooting. That is the warning. If the Celtics get comfortable, the math changes very quickly because they can win without living at the rim or the free throw line.

The Knicks should not fear them in the sense that they have already shown they can beat them. But they should absolutely respect the matchup with Tatum back stronger. Against the Celtics, the margin for error is tiny. Brunson has to be brilliant, Towns has to survive every screening action, and the Knicks have to win the possession game without giving away clean threes. That is a lot to hold for four wins.