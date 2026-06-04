NBA Trade Proposal Has Pistons Landing Kyrie Irving For Three Players, No. 21 Pick

The Detroit Pistons are entering the offseason with several doubts about their roster. While Cade Cunningham was undoubtedly their best player, after they crashed out of the playoffs, it became abundantly clear that the Pistons needed to recruit more support for Cunningham.

Currently, Detroit boasts a solid core with Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren. However, when acknowledging Duren’s true value as a rebounder and defender, it is clear that Detroit needs to acquire another scorer to take some of the offensive burden off Cunningham’s shoulders.

On that note, several players have emerged as potential targets for the Detroit Pistons. But when addressing the recent trade rumors surrounding Kyrie Irving, ESPN’s Zach Kram took the opportunity to structure a deal that would allow the Pistons to acquire the nine-time All-Star.

Here’s Kram’s trade proposal:

Proposed Trade Details

Detroit Pistons Receive: Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert, Ron Holland, No. 21 first-round pick

The Financial Outlook

Cap space will be a pressing issue for the Detroit Pistons heading into the offseason. While they are currently expected to have upwards of $32 million in free cap space at their disposal, almost all of it will disappear once Jalen Duren signs his extension.

Thus, to clear cap space to absorb Kyrie Irving’s $39.5 million contract, parting with Isaiah Stewart ($15.0 million), Caris LeVert ($14.8 million), and Ron Holland ($9.0 million, team option) seems reasonable.

For the Mavericks, this works quite favorably, too, as they absorb $38.8 million from incoming contracts. When also considering that Holland and LeVert will be on expiring contracts, Dallas could clear $23.8 million in cap space next summer, giving them more flexibility to pursue free agents in 2027.

How Does This Deal Affect Both Teams?

This trade is immensely beneficial for the Detroit Pistons. Given that the intention is to bring in another scoring option to support Cade Cunningham, there are very few players who are as capable of carving up opposition defenses as Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving has proven himself as an elite offensive player in the NBA. While being an incredibly crafty finisher when attacking downhill, the guard is an equally potent perimeter threat and playmaker. With career averages of 23.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game on 47.4% shooting from the field and 39.6% from three-point range, he could be the ideal target for the Pistons.

The biggest concern about Kyrie Irving is his health, and at 34, he may not inspire as much confidence as he did in his prime. Still, with the superstar providing a positive update on his recovery, and last season’s averages of 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, there may be more reason to be optimistic.

As promising as this deal could be for the Pistons, the Mavericks may also stand to gain something from it. While already possessing the No. 9 pick, adding another first-round pick (No. 21) is obviously the biggest gain in this deal. But there are more layers to it.

It is abundantly clear that Dallas is undergoing a large-scale rebuild. With significant changes in the front office and coaching personnel, it is only a matter of time before the roster requirements are addressed.

The team has confirmed that it will continue building around Cooper Flagg. Thus, providing Flagg with the right supporting cast is vital. In this regard, adding Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland, and Caris LeVert may be worthwhile.

Stewart’s addition may be the most noteworthy in this scenario. While Dallas possesses a talented big man rotation, featuring Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, the Mavs’ big men have typically struggled with staying healthy.

Additionally, with Gafford being mentioned in more trade rumors, there is a growing suspicion that Dallas’ frontcourt could become thin. Hence, acquiring a tough, defensive-minded big man like Stewart, who averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game, could prove worthwhile.

Along with Stewart, Dallas would also acquire two solid two-way wings in LeVert (7.4 PPG, 2.7 APG, 41.7% FG) and Holland (8.2 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 43.2% FG).

Given the value of wing depth in today’s league, acquiring these two would improve Dallas’ defense (which ranked 19th in the NBA this season) and also acquire the necessary squad depth to compete and potentially avoid facing the league’s latest anti-tanking policies.

Should The Pistons Pursue Kyrie Irving?

The Pistons ended the 2025-26 season at the top of the East with a 60-22 record. While this was promising, especially since they secured the sixth seed last season, their playoff performances were abysmal.

After barely scraping past the Orlando Magic in the first round, the Pistons looked haggard against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although Cade Cunningham was statistically spectacular, the Pistons’ turnovers and the general carelessness with the ball led to their inevitable downfall.

Jalen Duren’s disappearance in crucial moments was unforgivable. However, the fact that Tobias Harris was the only reliable scoring option outside of Cunningham may be a bigger cause for concern.

For all intents and purposes, the Pistons would benefit from pursuing Kyrie Irving this offseason. Even when factoring in his age and limited title window, Irving brings more to the table than most star-caliber players at this stage.

Realistically, the Mavericks may not be willing to make this deal. Instead of Caris LeVert, they may want players like Duncan Robinson or Ausar Thompson. While Robinson’s inclusion in the trade package is still negotiable, acquiring Thompson may be impossible.